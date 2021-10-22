AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021:
FOOTBALL
Denver South 39, Aurora Central 21
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Westminster def. Rangeview 19-25, 27-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-13
Centennial League Challenge
Eaglecrest def. Arapahoe 16-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-21, 15-7
Cherokee Trail def. Mullen 25-12, 25-16, 25-15
Grandview def. Smoky Hill 25-11, 25-12, 25-14
BOYS SOCCER
Gateway 4, Prairie View 0
CROSS COUNTRY
Class 5A Region 1 (at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds)
Boys team scores: 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 29 points; 2. GRANDVIEW 56; 3. Cherry Creek 59; 4. Arapahoe 88; 5. REGIS JESUIT 151; 6. EAGLECREST 164; 7. RANGEVIEW 219; 8. SMOKY HILL 236; 9. OVERLAND 276; 10. HINKLEY 297
Girls team scores: 1. Arapahoe 28 points; 2. Cherry Creek 39; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL 102; 4. REGIS JESUIT 108; 5. GRANDVIEW 117; 6. EAGLECREST 173; 7. RANGEVIEW 215; 8. SMOKY HILL 243
Class 4A Region 2 (at Monument Valley Park)
Boys team scores: 1. Palmer Ridge 32 points; 2. Air Academy 75; 3. Coronado 78; 4. Littleton 149; 5. Lewis-Palmer 163; 6. Palmer 171; 7. Falcon 176; 8. Discovery Canyon 184; 9. Ponderosa 184; 10. Wheat Ridge 260; 11. Sand Creek 313; AURORA CENTRAL and GATEWAY no score
Girls team scores: 1. Air Academy 30 points; 2. Palmer 57; 3. Lewis-Palmer 86; 4. Discovery Canyon 106; 5. Palmer Ridge 139; 6. Coronado 188; 7. Wheat Ridge 198; 8. Falcon 225; 9. Littleton 250; 10. Ponderosa 255; 11. Sand Creek 289; AURORA CENTRAL and GATEWAY no score