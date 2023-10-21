AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 20, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Cherokee Trail 23, Grandview 21
Score by quarters:
Grandview 0 7 14 0 — 21
Cher. Trail 6 0 8 9 — 23
Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Chris Blanks rushing touchdown; Nate Denton receiving touchdown. Cherokee Trail highlights: Tyson Smith passing touchdown; Noah Collins rushing touchdown; Miles Philson field goal
Vista PEAK Prep 67, Hinkley 0
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 0 0 0 0 — 0
Vista PEAK Prep 33 13 7 14 — 67
Vista PEAK Prep highlights: Canaan Barthlow passing touchdown; Marcel Evans Jr. rushing touchdown; Kyron Chiku-Martinez receiving touchdown
SOFTBALL
Class 5A state tournament (at Aurora Sports Park)
First round: Fruita Monument 14, Eaglecrest 0
Score by innings:
Fruita Monument 100 058 — 14
Eaglecrest 000 000 — 0
LP — Eaglecrest: Briahna Gallegos (4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K).
First round: Cherokee Trail 15, Broomfield 8
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 100 059 0 — 15
Broomfield 023 003 0 — 8
First round: Grandview 8, ThunderRidge 7
Score by innings:
Grandview 000 310 4 — 8
ThunderRidge 004 102 0 — 7
WP — Grandview: Kamaya Soniea-Harris (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). Grandview hitting: Kristin Gallego 3-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Brooklyn Heil 3-4, 2B, run; Aubrey DeJong 2-4, 2 runs; Madison Jaramillo 1-3, 2 RBI; Ashley Miller 1-4, RBI; Peytann Weiland 1-4, 2B; Sasha Kennedy 1-4, run; Maya Sprague RBI
Quarterfinals: Erie 6, Grandview 5
Score by innings:
Grandview 103 001 0 — 5
Erie 102 030 x — 6
Quarterfinals: Fossil Ridge 4, Cherokee Trail 3
Score by innings:
Fossil Ridge 201 100 0 — 4
Cher. Trail 000 300 0 — 3
LP — Cherokee Trail: Emma Rice (2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Emma Rice 1-2, HR, 3 RBI, run; Sydney Cobb 1-2; Kylie Twilt 1-3, run; Kennedy Brian 1-3; Addi Krei 1-3; Jocelyn Steiner run