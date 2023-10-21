AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 20, 2023:

FOOTBALL

Cherokee Trail 23, Grandview 21

Score by quarters:

Grandview 0 7 14 0 — 21

Cher. Trail 6 0 8 9 — 23

Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Chris Blanks rushing touchdown; Nate Denton receiving touchdown. Cherokee Trail highlights: Tyson Smith passing touchdown; Noah Collins rushing touchdown; Miles Philson field goal

Vista PEAK Prep 67, Hinkley 0

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 0 0 0 0 —  0

Vista PEAK Prep 33 13 7 14 — 67

Vista PEAK Prep highlights: Canaan Barthlow passing touchdown; Marcel Evans Jr. rushing touchdown; Kyron Chiku-Martinez receiving touchdown

SOFTBALL

Class 5A state tournament (at Aurora Sports Park)

First round: Fruita Monument 14, Eaglecrest 0

Score by innings:

Fruita Monument 100 058 — 14

Eaglecrest 000 000 — 0

LP — Eaglecrest: Briahna Gallegos (4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K).

First round: Cherokee Trail 15, Broomfield 8

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 100 059 0 — 15

Broomfield 023 003 0 — 8

First round: Grandview 8, ThunderRidge 7

Score by innings:

Grandview 000 310 4 — 8

ThunderRidge 004 102 0 — 7

WP — Grandview: Kamaya Soniea-Harris (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). Grandview hitting: Kristin Gallego 3-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Brooklyn Heil 3-4, 2B, run; Aubrey DeJong 2-4, 2 runs; Madison Jaramillo 1-3, 2 RBI; Ashley Miller 1-4, RBI; Peytann Weiland 1-4, 2B; Sasha Kennedy 1-4, run; Maya Sprague RBI

Quarterfinals: Erie 6, Grandview 5

Score by innings:

Grandview 103 001 0 — 5

Erie 102 030 x — 6

Quarterfinals: Fossil Ridge 4, Cherokee Trail 3

Score by innings:

Fossil Ridge 201 100 0 — 4

Cher. Trail 000 300 0 — 3

LP — Cherokee Trail: Emma Rice (2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Emma Rice 1-2, HR, 3 RBI, run; Sydney Cobb 1-2; Kylie Twilt 1-3, run; Kennedy Brian 1-3; Addi Krei 1-3; Jocelyn Steiner run

