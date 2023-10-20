AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Brighton 60, Rangeview 30
Score by quarters:
Brighton 14 24 8 14 — 60
Rangeview 20 0 10 0 — 30
Rangeview highlights: Jah Alexander passing touchdown, 3 rushing touchdowns; Kevin Prosser receiving touchdown; Caleb Granger field goal
Eaglecrest 55, Smoky Hill 14
Heritage 54, Aurora Central 0
Regis Jesuit 27, Legend 10
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 0 3 10 14 — 27
Legend 0 10 0 0 — 10
Regis Jesuit highlights: Peyton Lindell passing touchdown; Anthony Medina rushing touchdown; JoJo Hernandez receiving touchdown; Lawson Douglas interception return touchdown; Jack Manthey 2 field goals
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe 2, Overland 0
Score by halves:
Arapahoe 1 1 — 2
Overland 0 0 — 0
Aurora Central 11, Alameda 1
Score by halves:
Alameda 0 1 — 1
Aur. Central 7 4 — 11
Hinkley 1, Thomas Jefferson 1
Score by halves:
Hinkley 0 1 — 1
Th. Jefferson 0 1 — 1
Hinkley goal: Devyn Mena
CROSS COUNTRY
Class 5A Region 1 (at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds)
Boys team scores (top four teams qualify for state): 1. GRANDVIEW 59 points; 2. REGIS JESUIT 63; 3. Cherry Creek 70; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 72; 5. Chaparral 88; 6. Ponderosa 168; 7. SMOKY HILL 224; 8. VISTA PEAK PREP 250; 9. RANGEVIEW 269; 10. OVERLAND 301
Top 15 individuals (all qualify for state meet): 1. Brennan Draper (Chaparral), 15 minutes, 42 seconds; 2. Daniel Hruska (Cherry Creek), 15:44; 3. Tanner Brown (Chaparral), 16:10; 4. BRAEDEN FOCHT (REGIS JESUIT), 16:11; 5. OWEN ZITEK (GRANDVIEW), 16:19; 6. LUCAS BLEVINS (GRANDVIEW), 16:27; 7. Alexander Gilbert (Cherry Creek), 16:32; 8. DYLAN SMITH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 16:35; 9. Isaac Scott (Cherry Creek), 16:44; 10. CALEB AEX (REGIS JESUIT), 16:45; 11. DAVID FLAIG (REGIS JESUIT), 16:48; 12. EVAN VALENCIA (GRANDVIEW), 16:49; 13. MCKAY LARSEN (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 16:57; 14. TANNER LARSEN (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 16:57; 15. BRADY SMITH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 17:02
Girls team scores (top four teams qualify for state): 1. Cherry Creek 33 points; 2. Chaparral 34; 3. REGIS JESUIT 81; 4. GRANDVIEW 116; 5. CHEROKEE TRAIL 126; 6. Ponderosa 132; 7. RANGEVIEW 241; 8. SMOKY HILL 247; 9. VISTA PEAK PREP 250; OVERLAND no score
Top 15 individuals (all qualify for state meet): 1. Emily Cohen (Cherry Creek), 18 minutes, 2 seconds; 2. Kinley Wolfe (Cherry Creek), 18:54; 3. Kapri Parry (Chaparral), 19:04; 4. Kaylee Ellsworth (Chaparral), 19:14; 5. Hayden Parry (Chaparral), 19:14; 6. ASHLYN PALLOTTA (REGIS JESUIT), 19:17; 7. ERIKA DANZER (REGIS JESUIT), 19:29; 8. Kylee Hu (Cherry Creek), 19:34; 9. Sutton Persichina (Chaparral), 19:43; 10. Paisley Piepgras (Cherry Creek), 19:50; 11. Zoey Foco (Ponderosa), 19:52; 12. Caroline Laughlin (Cherry Creek), 19:54; 13. Swede Sabey (Chaparral), 20:10; 14. JADE MCDANIEL (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 20:28; 15. Haim Lim (Cherry Creek), 20:39
Class 5A Region 4 (at Loveland)
Boys team scores: 1. Fort Collins 49 points; 2. Fossil Ridge 57; 3. Centaurus 88; 4. Rocky Mountain 112; 5. Loveland 126; 6. Horizon 143; 7. Poudre 168; 8. EAGLECREST 196; 9. Mountain Range 280; 10. Brighton 323
Girls team scores: 1. Fossil Ridge 29 points; 2. Loveland 74; 3. Rocky Mountain 88; 4. Fort Collins 110; 5. Centaurus 138; 6. Horizon 205; 7. Poudre 208; 8. EAGLECREST 212; 9. Mountain Range 223; 10. Brighton 238
FIELD HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 6, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Cherry Creek 3 3 — 6
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0