AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Prairie View def. Hinkley 3-0

Vista PEAK def. Brighton 3-1

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 3, Fort Lupton 0

Score by halves:

Fort Lupton  0  0 — 0

Aur. Central  1  2 — 3

Aurora Central goals: Ivan Dorado, Darwin Leiva, Ulises Herrera Quezada

Brighton 3, Rangeview 2

Score by halves:

Brighton     1  2 — 3

Rangeview  1  1 — 2

Cherokee Trail 5, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill  0  0 — 0

Cher. Trail   3  2 — 5

Hinkley 2, Adams City 1

Score by halves:

Adams City  0  1 — 1

Hinkley       2  0 — 2

Hinkley goal: Olisa Uloko, Miguel Ruiz. Hinkley assists: Juan Alvarez 2. Hinkley saves: Lemus Leo (12 shots on goal-11 saves)

Regis Jesuit 2, ThunderRidge 1

Score by halves:

ThunderRidge  0  1 — 1

Regis Jesuit     2  0 — 2

