AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Prairie View def. Hinkley 3-0
Vista PEAK def. Brighton 3-1
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 3, Fort Lupton 0
Score by halves:
Fort Lupton 0 0 — 0
Aur. Central 1 2 — 3
Aurora Central goals: Ivan Dorado, Darwin Leiva, Ulises Herrera Quezada
Brighton 3, Rangeview 2
Score by halves:
Brighton 1 2 — 3
Rangeview 1 1 — 2
Cherokee Trail 5, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
Cher. Trail 3 2 — 5
Hinkley 2, Adams City 1
Score by halves:
Adams City 0 1 — 1
Hinkley 2 0 — 2
Hinkley goal: Olisa Uloko, Miguel Ruiz. Hinkley assists: Juan Alvarez 2. Hinkley saves: Lemus Leo (12 shots on goal-11 saves)
Regis Jesuit 2, ThunderRidge 1
Score by halves:
ThunderRidge 0 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit 2 0 — 2