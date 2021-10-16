AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021:

FOOTBALL

Vista PEAK 39, Grand Junction 7

Score by quarters:

Grand Junction  7    0  0    0 —  7

Vista PEAK        6  14  6  13 — 39

Vista PEAK highlights: Jordy Ruiz 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Jordan Mayfield receiving touchdown; Bryson Torrie receiving touchdown; Ezekiel Taylor fumble recovery touchdown; Tre’ Tabor interception return touchdown

