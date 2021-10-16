AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Vista PEAK 39, Grand Junction 7
Score by quarters:
Grand Junction 7 0 0 0 — 7
Vista PEAK 6 14 6 13 — 39
Vista PEAK highlights: Jordy Ruiz 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Jordan Mayfield receiving touchdown; Bryson Torrie receiving touchdown; Ezekiel Taylor fumble recovery touchdown; Tre’ Tabor interception return touchdown