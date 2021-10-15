AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021:
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central 42, Gateway 0
Score by quarters:
Gateway 0 0 0 0 — 0
Aur. Central 7 14 7 14 — 42
Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 3 rushing touchdowns; Conyeh Lucas rushing touchdown; Nico Portillo rushing touchdown; Simeon Veasley rushing touchdown
Cherokee Trail 36, Smoky Hill 28
Regis Jesuit 56, Doherty 3
Score by quarters:
Doherty 3 0 0 0 — 3
Regis Jesuit 21 28 7 0 — 56
Regis Jesuit highlights: Exander Carroll 2 rushing touchdowns; D’Andre Barnes rushing touchdown; Brandon Severns passing touchdown; Luke Ford receiving touchdown; Dallas Macias punt return touchdown; Josiah Harris rushing touchdown; Hayden Nordstrom interception return touchdown; Dervin Taylor interception
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest 25-18, 25-18, 25-19
Eaglecrest kills: Claudia Rossi 5, Dylann Harrower 4. Eaglecrest aces: Claudia Rossi 3. Eaglecrest blocks: Grace Levakin 2, Arianna Shriver 2. Eaglecrest digs: Chloe Rodocker 7. Eaglecrest assists: Claudia Rossi 10, Sadie Lewis 8
Douglas County def. Regis Jesuit 25-22, 25-22, 25-15
Grandview def. Overland 25-10, 25-6, 25-14
Vista PEAK def. Westminster 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20
Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 22, Breanna Jefferson 11. Vista PEAK aces: Abebe Johnson 3. Vista PEAK blocks: Joy Aburto 4. Vista PEAK digs: Joy Aburto 10, Abebe Johnson 8, Madison Feight 7. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 34
BOYS SOCCER
Adams City 1, Rangeview 0
Score by halves:
Rangeview 0 0 — 0
Adams City 0 1 — 1
Overland 4, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Overland 3 1 — 4
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 5, Douglas County 0
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 1 4 — 5
Douglas Co. 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit goals: Josh Dermer 2, Giovanny Espinoza, Chase Patterson, Gavin Tinic. Regis Jesuit assists: Nico Correa, Dermer, Robby Serna
CROSS COUNTRY
Centennial League Championships (at Arapahoe Co. Fairgrounds)
Boys team scores: 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 27 points; 2. GRANDVIEW 56; 3. Mullen 75; 4. Arapahoe 95; 5. Cherry Creek 140; 6. EAGLECREST 158; 7. SMOKY HILL 181; 8. OVERLAND 228
Girls team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 28 points; 2. Arapahoe 29; 3. Mullen 87; 4. GRANDVIEW 113; 5. CHEROKEE TRAIL 135; 6. EAGLECREST 179; 7. SMOKY HILL 195
Continental League Championships (at Highlands Ranch H.S.)
Boys team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 24 points; 2. Rock Canyon 52; 3. Heritage 100; 4. Castle View 149; 5. ThunderRidge 158; 6. Legend 187; 7. Douglas County 191; 8. REGIS JESUIT 204; 9. Ponderosa 211; 10. Highlands Ranch 215
Girls team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 45 points; 2. Douglas County 60; 3. Heritage 65; 4. Castle View 99; 5. Rock Canyon 150; 6. REGIS JESUIT 156; 7. Chaparral 193; 8. ThunderRidge 211; 9. Highlands Ranch 234; 10. Legend 246; 11. Ponderosa 324
BOYS TENNIS
Class 5A state tournament
Team scores (through quarterfinals): Cherry Creek 21 points, Valor Christian 21, Fossil Ridge 17, REGIS JESUIT 15, Denver East 9, Monarch 5, Ralston Valley 5, Boulder 3, Fairview 3, Fort Collins 3, Heritage 3, Lakewood 3, Arapahoe 1, Mountain Vista 1, OVERLAND 1, Pine Creek 1