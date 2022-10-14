AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Arapahoe 16, Cherokee Trail 12

Denver East 27, Overland 10

Denver South 45, Vista PEAK 14

Fruita Monument 41, Aurora Central 14

Rangeview 29, Prairie View 15

Score by quarters:

Prairie View 8 0 0 7 — 15

Rangeview 7 15 0 7 — 29

Regis Jesuit 56, Chaparral 28

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Mountain Vista def. Regis Jesuit, 3-0

Vista PEAK def. Hinkley 25-9, 25-17, 25-9

Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 14, Ayden West 9. Vista PEAK aces: Joy Aburto 4, Madison Feight 3. Vista PEAK digs: Ayden West 6, Joy Aburto 4, Charli James 4. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 24

Westminster def. Rangeview 14-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-10

Centennial League Challenge

Cherokee Trail def. Smoky Hill 25-19, 25-19, 25-23

Cherry Creek def. Overland 25-8, 25-19, 25-23

Eaglecrest def. Arapahoe 25-23, 25-20, 25-11

Grandview def. Mullen 25-10, 25-16, 25-17

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe 6, Eaglecrest 0

Aurora Central 1, Adams City 0

Cherokee Trail 1, Mullen 0

Cherry Creek 4, Grandview 3

Gateway 2, Thornton 1

George Washington 3, Rangeview 0

Overland 2, Smoky Hill 0

Regis Jesuit 2, Legend 1

Vista PEAK 5, Thomas Jefferson 1

CROSS COUNTRY

Centennial League Championships (at Arapahoe Co. Fairgrounds)

Boys varsity team scores: 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 21 points; 2. Arapahoe 68; 3. GRANDVIEW 74; 4. Cherry Creek 97; 5. EAGLECREST 144; 6. SMOKY HILL 162; 7. Mullen 167; 8. OVERLAND 255

Girls varsity team scores: 1. Arapahoe 31 points; 2. Cherry Creek 44; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL 72; 4. GRANDVIEW 95; 5. Mullen 112; 6. EAGLECREST 174

Colorado League Championships (at Aurora Sports Park)

Boys varsity team scores: 1. Skyview 16 points; 2. AURORA CENTRAL 45

Girls varsity team score: 1. Skyview 15 points

Continental League Championships (at Salisbury Park)

Boys varsity team scores: 1. Rock Canyon 46 points; 2. Mountain Vista 63; 3. Castle View 96; 4. Heritage 101; 5. ThunderRidge 105; 6. REGIS JESUIT 147; 7. Douglas County 214; 8. Legend 227; 9. Highlands Ranch 229; 10. Ponderosa 252

Girls varsity team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 24 points; 2. Castle View 91; 3. REGIS JESUIT 102; 4. Heritage 104; 5. Chaparral 113; 6. Legend 173; 7. Rock Canyon 177; 8. Douglas County 194; 9. ThunderRidge 202; 10. Highlands Ranch 279; 11. Ponderosa 295

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 2, Dakota Ridge 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 2 0 — 2

Dakota Ridge 0 0 — 0