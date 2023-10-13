AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023:

FOOTBALL

Arapahoe 56, Cherokee Trail 7

Fruita Monument 54, Aurora Central 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Rangeview def. Westminster, 3-1

Vista PEAK Prep def. Hinkley 25-17, 25-13, 25-21

Centennial League Challenge

Cherokee Trail def. Smoky Hill 25-15, 25-9, 25-20

Grandview def. Overland 25-11, 25-11, 25-22

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe 3, Eaglecrest 0

Aurora Central 7, Adams City 0

Cherokee Trail 3, Mullen 3

Cherry Creek 3, Grandview 1

Hinkley 5, Denver West 4

Legend 2, Regis Jesuit 0

Northfield 3, Rangeview 0

Smoky Hill 2, Overland 0

Thornton 6, Gateway 4

