AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023:
FOOTBALL
Arapahoe 56, Cherokee Trail 7
Fruita Monument 54, Aurora Central 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Rangeview def. Westminster, 3-1
Vista PEAK Prep def. Hinkley 25-17, 25-13, 25-21
Centennial League Challenge
Cherokee Trail def. Smoky Hill 25-15, 25-9, 25-20
Grandview def. Overland 25-11, 25-11, 25-22
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe 3, Eaglecrest 0
Aurora Central 7, Adams City 0
Cherokee Trail 3, Mullen 3
Cherry Creek 3, Grandview 1
Hinkley 5, Denver West 4
Legend 2, Regis Jesuit 0
Northfield 3, Rangeview 0
Smoky Hill 2, Overland 0
Thornton 6, Gateway 4