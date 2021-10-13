AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Chaparral def. Regis Jesuit 25-15, 25-18, 25-19
Cherokee Trail def. Cherry Creek 25-23, 25-22, 26-24
Eaglecrest def. Mullen 25-18, 25-21, 25-12
Grandview def. Arapahoe 25-5, 25-20, 25-22
Smoky Hill def. Overland, 3-1
Vista PEAK def. Hinkley 25-16, 25-10, 25-10
Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 11, Isabella Book 5. Vista PEAK aces: Taliyah Carr 3, Madison Feight 2, Abebe Johnson 2. Vista PEAK blocks: Ayden West 3. Vista PEAK digs: Joy Aburto 6, Madison Feight 6, Abebe Johnson 6. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 25
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 10, Weld Central 0
Score by halves:
Weld Central 0 0 — 0
Aur. Central 3 7 — 10
Cherokee Trail 0, Mullen 0 (2OT)
Score by halves:
Mullen 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cher. Trail 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 2, Cherry Creek 1
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 0 1 0 1 — 2
Cherry Creek 1 0 0 0 — 1