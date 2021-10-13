AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Chaparral def. Regis Jesuit 25-15, 25-18, 25-19

Cherokee Trail def. Cherry Creek 25-23, 25-22, 26-24

Eaglecrest def. Mullen 25-18, 25-21, 25-12

Grandview def. Arapahoe 25-5, 25-20, 25-22

Smoky Hill def. Overland, 3-1

Vista PEAK def. Hinkley 25-16, 25-10, 25-10

Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 11, Isabella Book 5. Vista PEAK aces: Taliyah Carr 3, Madison Feight 2, Abebe Johnson 2. Vista PEAK blocks: Ayden West 3. Vista PEAK digs: Joy Aburto 6, Madison Feight 6, Abebe Johnson 6. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 25

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 10, Weld Central 0

Score by halves:

Weld Central  0  0 —  0

Aur. Central   3  7 — 10

Cherokee Trail 0, Mullen 0 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Mullen       0  0  0  0 — 0

Cher. Trail  0  0  0  0 — 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 2, Cherry Creek 1

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit    0  1  0  1 — 2

Cherry Creek  1  0  0  0 — 1

