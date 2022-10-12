AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Mullen def. Smoky Hill 25-20, 25-17, 25-15
Vista PEAK def. Rangeview 24-26, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
BOYS SOCCER
Mullen 6, Smoky Hill 2
Overland 3, Grandview 2 (2OT)
Overland goals: Mohammed Haidera 2
Rangeview 4, Vista PEAK 2
Rangeview goals: Alexis Cerna 2, Alexis Salas, Yaziel Salais
BOYS TENNIS
Class 5A state team tournament (semifinals)
Valor Christian 5, Regis Jesuit 2