AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Mullen def. Smoky Hill 25-20, 25-17, 25-15

Vista PEAK def. Rangeview 24-26, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23

BOYS SOCCER

Mullen 6, Smoky Hill 2

Overland 3, Grandview 2 (2OT)

Overland goals: Mohammed Haidera 2

Rangeview 4, Vista PEAK 2

Rangeview goals: Alexis Cerna 2, Alexis Salas, Yaziel Salais

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A state team tournament (semifinals)

Valor Christian 5, Regis Jesuit 2