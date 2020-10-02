AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Westminster 15, Rangeview 4

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Westminster 037 32 — 15 15 1

Rangeview 201 10 — 4 6 8

LP — Rangeview: Cassie Pearson (6 Ks). Rangeview hitting: Zariah Lopez 2 RBI

Centennial League Challenge

Cherokee Trail 12, Arapahoe 1

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Arapahoe 100 00 — 1 4 2

Cher. Trail 055 2x — 12 11 0

WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus (5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Brooke Scott 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Ryleigh Cruz 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs, SB; Abby Rupeka 1-1, 2B, RBI, 3 runs; Jenna Medhus 1-3, 2 RBI; Kelsey Bell 1-3, 2 RBI

Eaglecrest 11, Grandview 1

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview 000 10 — 1 3 3

Eaglecrest 032 33 — 11 13 0

WP — Eaglecrest: Alex Hendrian. LP — Grandview: Chloe Miller. Grandview hitting: Chloe Miller RBI. Eaglecrest hitting: Izzy Ervin 3 hits; Madi Gilchrist 3 hits, 2 RBI; Alex Hendrian 2 hits, 2 RBI

Smoky Hill 13, Cherry Creek 5

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cherry Creek 003 020 0 — 5 8 4

Smoky Hill 253 102 x — 13 17 3

WP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth (7 Ks). Smoky Hill hitting: Gabi Giroux 3 hits; Eliana Trujillo 3 hits; Khya Jennings 3 RBI; Amrajie Bass 3 RBI

CROSS COUNTRY

EMAC Championships (at Riverdale Regional Park)

Boys team scores: 1. RANGEVIEW 36 points; 2. Prairie View 71; 3. Northglenn 82; 4. Brighton 85; 5. HINKLEY 128; 6. VISTA PEAK 128; 7. GATEWAY 142; 8. Adams City 148

Girls team scores: 1. Brighton 17 points; 2. Prairie View 69; 3. VISTA PEAK 86; 4. RANGEVIEW 88; 5. HINKLEY 94; 6. Northglenn 111