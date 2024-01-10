AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 57, Skyview 22
Score by quarters:
Skyview 8 7 0 7 — 22
Aurora Central 14 16 20 7 — 57
Aurora Central points: Camron Crisp 18, Charles Laurendine II 9, Ka’Mari May 9, Rumbek Augustino 8, Alejandro Flores 6, Fikiri Hawazi 4, Bishop Dankyi 3
Hinkley 63, Regis Groff 53
Overland 80, Lewis-Palmer 64
Score by quarters:
Lewis-Palmer 14 17 18 15 — 64
Overland 19 24 24 13 — 80
Eaglecrest vs. Rock Canyon, game suspended (medical emergency)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chaparral 57, Eaglecrest 47
Cherry Creek 60, Regis Jesuit 56
Denver North 65, Smoky Hill 24
Score by quarters:
Denver North 14 16 14 21 — 65
Smoky Hill 4 6 8 6 — 24
Overland 67, Kennedy 40
Regis Groff 87, Hinkley 5
Skyview 62, Aurora Central 10
Score by quarters:
Aurora Central 5 0 0 5 — 10
Skyview 16 16 19 11 — 62