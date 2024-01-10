AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 57, Skyview 22

Score by quarters:

Skyview 8 7 0 7 — 22

Aurora Central 14 16 20 7 — 57

Aurora Central points: Camron Crisp 18, Charles Laurendine II 9, Ka’Mari May 9, Rumbek Augustino 8, Alejandro Flores 6, Fikiri Hawazi 4, Bishop Dankyi 3

Hinkley 63, Regis Groff 53

Overland 80, Lewis-Palmer 64

Score by quarters:

Lewis-Palmer 14 17 18 15 — 64

Overland 19 24 24 13 — 80

Eaglecrest vs. Rock Canyon, game suspended (medical emergency)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chaparral 57, Eaglecrest 47

Cherry Creek 60, Regis Jesuit 56

Denver North 65, Smoky Hill 24

Score by quarters:

Denver North 14 16 14 21 — 65

Smoky Hill 4 6 8 6 — 24

Overland 67, Kennedy 40

Regis Groff 87, Hinkley 5

Skyview 62, Aurora Central 10

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central 5 0 0 5 — 10

Skyview 16 16 19 11 — 62

