AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

DSST Green Valley Ranch 72, Hinkley 26

Douglas County 62, Grandview 60

Score by quarters:

Douglas Co. 8 17 19 18 — 62

Grandview 12 16 14 18 — 60

Eaglecrest 84, Mountain Vista 76

Score by quarters:

Mtn. Vista 12 19 22 15 8 — 76

Eaglecrest 15 8 27 18 16 — 84

Eaglecrest points: Joshua Ray 24, LaDavian King 23, DeAndre Brown 10, Garrett Barger 8, Peyton Taylor 8, Robert Heflin IV 6, Cam Chapa 3

Gateway 62, Castle View 61 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Castle View 7 17 11 16 10 — 61

Gateway 10 11 14 16 11 — 62

Gateway points: Maximus Matthews 25, Kaiemion Ashley 13, Samuel Piedrahita 10, Josh Arce 7, Oriel Bailey 6, Karim Bellali 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Valor Christian 98, Hinkley 11

Score by quarters:

Valor Christian 24 32 29 13 — 98

Hinkley 2 3 1 5 — 11

BOYS WRESTLING

Smoky Hill Buffalo Invitational

Team scores: 1. Brush 271.5 points; 2. VISTA PEAK 146; 3. REGIS JESUIT 137.5; 4. Longmont 122; 5. Lutheran 119; 6. GRANDVIEW 83; 7. SMOKY HILL 78; 8. Englewood 43; T9. Cherry Creek 40; T9. Standley Lake 40; T11. CHEROKEE TRAIL 39; 12. GATEWAY 28; 13. Legend 15; 14. Thomas Jefferson 11

Vista PEAK placers: 106 pounds — Adrian Pacheco, 2nd place; 113 pounds — Ian Bacon, 3rd place; 157 pounds — Thade Holmes, 4th place; 175 pounds — Jason Leadens, 3rd place; 190 pounds — Ezekiel Taylor, champion; 215 pounds — Oscar Valdez, 2nd place; 285 pounds — Joseph Maes, 3rd place

Regis Jesuit placers: 113 pounds — Richard Carrier, 4th place; 120 pounds — Richard Avila, 3rd place; 126 pounds — Connor Mohr, 3rd place; 138 pounds — Daniel Lantz, 2nd place; 144 pounds — Ryan Curran, 3rd place; 157 pounds — KJ McHugh, 2nd place; 285 pounds — Daniel Lovato, 2nd place

Grandview placers: 120 pounds — Anthony Segura, 2nd place; 126 pounds — Brady Dean, 4th place; 132 pounds — Logan Griffin, 3rd place; 132 pounds — Andrew Krutzsch, 4th place; 144 pounds — David McCurdy, 2nd place; 215 pounds — Zechariah Clausen, 4th place

Smoky Hill placers: 106 pounds — Dashawn Jenkins, champion; 138 pounds — Jacob Castellano, 4th place; 165 pounds — Zach Brophy, 2nd place; 190 pounds — Elijah Villegas, 4th place

Cherokee Trail placers: 150 pounds — William Collins, 3rd place; 175 pounds — Noah Collins, 4th place

Gateway placer: 120 pounds — Julian Moreno, 4th place

Torgerson Memorial

Team scores: 1. Gering, 213.5 points; 2. Windsor 204.5; 3. Roosevelt 166; 4. Fort Collins 144; 5. Legacy 110; 6. Fossil Ridge 106; 7. EAGLECREST 105.5; 8. University 75.5; 9. Rock Canyon 63; 10. Poudre 58; 11. Loveland 44; 12. Fairview 22; 13. Silver Creek 15; 14. Wellington 14

Eaglecrest placers: 113 pounds — Jaedynn Pham, 4th place; 113 pounds — Adonias Cantu, 2nd place; 120 pounds — Ethan Diaz, 3rd place; 215 pounds — Dalton Leivian, 2nd place

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 1, Monarch 0

Score by periods:

Monarch 0 0 0 — 0

Cherry Creek 0 0 1 — 1

Cherry Creek goal: Ayden Schmidt. Cherry Creek saves: Ethan Barnard (20 shots on goal-20 saves

Regis Jesuit 4, Heritage 0

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 1 0 3 — 4

Heritage 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit goals: Cameron Balatbat, Michael Maville, Reece Peterson, Nicolas Piniero. Regis Jesuit assists: Ian Beck, Parker Brinner, Luke Miller, Carter Schick