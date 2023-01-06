AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 61, DSST Conservatory Green 58
Score by quarters:
DSSTCG 7 14 10 27 — 58
Aurora Central 11 17 15 18 — 61
Aurora Central points: Cai’Reis Curby 23, Alejandro Flores 23, Christopher Perkins 6, Simeon Veasley 5, Nico Portillo 2, JR Rodriguez 2
Gateway 42, Northglenn 36
Legend 61, Eaglecrest 59
Mountain Vista 69, Grandview 64
Score by quarters:
Grandview 15 15 19 15 — 64
Mtn. Vista 12 15 14 28 — 69
Windsor 64, Cherokee Trail 46
Score by quarters:
Windsor 11 16 17 20 — 64
Cher. Trail 8 13 5 20 — 46
Cherokee Trail points: Alonzo Rodgers 17, Keean Lloyd 11, Tony Niyongabo 7, Amari Chandler 5, Michael Steinbrinck 5, Jayson Perry 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 47, DSST Conservatory Green 25
Score by quarters:
DSSTCG 9 8 2 6 — 25
Aurora Central 6 4 15 22 — 47
Aurora Central points: Shaya Kelley 14, Alayna McClain 9, Stacy Sikfrit 8, Jamaea Johnson-Gonzalez 8, Leslie Garcia 5, Sofia Castillo 2, Jihanna Johnson-Gonzalez 1
Gateway 31, Northglenn 26
Grandview 50, Fossil Ridge 49
BOYS WRESTLING
Eaglecrest 50, Cherokee Trail 27
Grandview 66, Ralston Valley 12