AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 61, DSST Conservatory Green 58

Score by quarters:

DSSTCG 7 14 10 27 — 58

Aurora Central 11 17 15 18 — 61

Aurora Central points: Cai’Reis Curby 23, Alejandro Flores 23, Christopher Perkins 6, Simeon Veasley 5, Nico Portillo 2, JR Rodriguez 2

Gateway 42, Northglenn 36

Legend 61, Eaglecrest 59

Mountain Vista 69, Grandview 64

Score by quarters:

Grandview 15 15 19 15 — 64

Mtn. Vista 12 15 14 28 — 69

Windsor 64, Cherokee Trail 46

Score by quarters:

Windsor 11 16 17 20 — 64

Cher. Trail 8 13 5 20 — 46

Cherokee Trail points: Alonzo Rodgers 17, Keean Lloyd 11, Tony Niyongabo 7, Amari Chandler 5, Michael Steinbrinck 5, Jayson Perry 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 47, DSST Conservatory Green 25

Score by quarters:

DSSTCG 9 8 2 6 — 25

Aurora Central 6 4 15 22 — 47

Aurora Central points: Shaya Kelley 14, Alayna McClain 9, Stacy Sikfrit 8, Jamaea Johnson-Gonzalez 8, Leslie Garcia 5, Sofia Castillo 2, Jihanna Johnson-Gonzalez 1

Gateway 31, Northglenn 26

Grandview 50, Fossil Ridge 49

BOYS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest 50, Cherokee Trail 27

Grandview 66, Ralston Valley 12