AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024:
BOYS BASKETBALL
DSST Conservatory Green 80, Aurora Central 42
Hinkley 60, Abraham Lincoln 41
Northglenn 52, Gateway 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 55, DSST Conservatory Green 5
Cherokee Trail 64, Rangeview 31
Eaglecrest 53, Lakewood 20
Grandview 77, Fossil Ridge 24
BOYS WRESTLING
Vista PEAK Prep 60, Smoky Hill 24
106 pounds: Adrian Pacheco (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned David Mancuso (Smoky Hill), 1:04; 113 pounds: Dashawn Jenkins (Smoky Hill) pinned Cole Redmond (Vista PEAK Prep), 0:28; 120 pounds: Ian Bacon (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Hunter Meredith (Smoky Hill), 3:10; 126 pounds: Denzel Womely (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Logan Dunlop (Smoky Hill), 1:00; 132 pounds: Jonas Taylor (Smoky Hill) pinned Reese Curtis (Vista PEAK Prep), 1:44; 138 pounds: Devin Smith (Smoky Hill) pinned Matthew Gomez (Vista PEAK Prep), 1:25; 144 pounds: Bryton Bender (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Anthony Nguyen (Smoky Hill), 1:05; 150 pounds: Ryder Jeromcheck (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit; 157 pounds: Tytus Hettich (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit; 165 pounds: Elvin Fiallos (Smoky Hill) pinned Cuyler Wilson (Vista PEAK Prep), 5:13; 175 pounds: Caleb Summey (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Cencere Browner (Smoky Hill), 0:50; 190 pounds: Jason Leadens (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Liam Cook (Smoky Hill), 1:12; 215 pounds: Peyton DiPention (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Joseph Maes (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Nicholas Silva (Smoky Hill), 1:19