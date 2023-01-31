AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 79, Smoky Hill 71

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 18 20 16 25 — 79

Eaglecrest points: LaDavian King 27, Joshua Ray 18, Garrett Barger 16, Robert Heflin V 9, Peyton Taylor 5, Noone 3. Smoky Hill points: Rickey Mitchell 23, Kai McGrew 14, Jayson Lewis 10, Carter Basquez 9, Lorenzo Contreras 6, Jaylen Brown 4, Kaylan Graham 3, Torian Gasaway 2

Grandview 66, Cherokee Trail 45

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 8 17 9 11 — 45

Grandview 17 19 18 12 — 66

Overland 64, Mullen 62

Score by quarters:

Mullen 16 16 13 17 — 62

Overland 10 15 20 19 — 64

Overland points: Jaleel Dixon 15, Hamza Mursal 13, Siraaj Ali 12, Johnathan Lyons 6, Nehemiah Winchester 6, Alemin Armedan 2, Prince Joiner 2

Vista PEAK 51, Green Mountain 37

Score by quarters:

Green Mtn. 6 8 11 12 — 37

Vista PEAK 5 7 15 24 — 51

Vista PEAK points: Javon Lowman 13, Nasir Mills 7, Kyelin Sanders 7, Julian Carrizales 6, Carson McDonald 5, Alante Monroe-Elazier 5, Gabe Britton 4, Kyree Polk 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams City 50, Aurora Central 25

Cherokee Trail 60, Grandview 57

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 18 14 11 17 — 60

Grandview 16 12 18 11 — 57

Cherokee Trail points: Damara Allen 24, Talia Strode 12, Delainey Miller 8, Kynli Hart 6, Alana Biosse 5, Madeline Gibbs 3, Aaliyah Broadus 2. Grandview points: Sienna Betts 27, Benedicte Kalala 12, Sydnie McClain 9, Isa Dillehay 3, Lexi Yi 3, Maya Smith 2, Deija Roberson 1

Eaglecrest 77, Smoky Hill 19

Mullen 56, Overland 38