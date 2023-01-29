AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 66, Eaglecrest 56

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 12 16 20 18 — 66

Eaglecrest 14 10 22 10 — 56

Denver East 98, Hinkley 40

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 11 6 14 9 — 40

Denver East 24 23 26 25 — 98

Grandview 76, Overland 66 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Grandview 18 14 18 13 13 — 76

Overland 9 15 18 21 3 — 66

Grandview points: UK Onyenwere 27, Zane Cole 17, Gallagher Placide 9, Colin Bilotta 7, Gavin Placide 6, Breven Anderson 5, Delano Jefferson 2. Overland points: Siraaj Ali 34, Hamza Mursal 11, Alemin Armedan 6, Johnathan Lyons 4, Prince Joiner 4, Jaleel Dixon 3, Ronald Henry 2, Nehemiah Winchester 2

Rangeview 65, George Washington 49 (OT)

Regis Jesuit 66, Rocky Mountain 50

Smoky Hill 91, Mullen 49

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 26 21 26 18 — 91

Mullen 19 11 7 12 — 49

Smoky Hill points: Rickey Mitchell 21, Lorenzo Contreras 17, Torian Gasaway 11, Kai McGrew 10, Carter Basquez 7, Damian Dirden 4, Kaylan Graham 4, Jaylen Brown 3, Carter Campbell 3

Vista PEAK 78, Denver West 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 62, Cherokee Trail 55

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 20 19 6 17 — 62

Cher. Trail 12 17 11 15 — 55

Cherry Creek 47, Eaglecrest 25

George Washington 72, Rangeview 43

Grandview 72, Overland 38

Mullen 88, Smoky Hill 13

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 4 4 4 1 — 13

Mullen 24 26 21 17 — 88

Smoky Hill points: Yamoni Perez 9, Lavinia Fifita 2, Anjanell Thomas 2

Vista PEAK 78, Denver West 13

GIRLS WRESTLING

Chatfield War Horse Invitational

Team scores: 1. Chatfield 155 points; 2. Discovery Canyon 142.5; 3. Grand Junction Central 134; 4. Fort Lupton 100; 5. EAGLECREST 99; 6. Douglas County 84; 7. Fountain-Fort Carson 78; 8. Canon City 75; 9. Poudre 59; 10. VISTA PEAK 58; T11. Mead 57; T11. Calhan 57; 13. Yuma 39; T14. Pomona 35; T14. Sevarance 35; T16. Brighton 34; T16. Pueblo Central 34; T18. Durango 33; T18. Prairie View 33; 20. Palmer Ridge 32; 21. Alamosa 31; 22. Adams City 29; 23. Jefferson 27; T24. REGIS JESUIT 26; T24. Soroco 26; T26. Denver East 24; T26. Evergreen 24; T29. OVERLAND 23; T29. Middle Park 23; T31. Standley Lake 22; T31. Woodland Park 22; T33. Columbine 21; T33. Mullen 21; 35. Broomfield 18.5; 36. North Fork 17; 37. Arvada West 15; T38. Denver South 13; T38. Manitou Springs 13; T40. Coronado 12; T40. John Mall 12; 42. Denver North 11; T43. Arapahoe 10; T43. Legacy 10; 45. Sierra 7; 46. Englewood 5; T47. Liberty 3; T47. Skyview 3; 49. Nucla 2

Eaglecrest placers: Gold — 100 pounds — Chasey Karabell, 4th place; 125 pounds — Kaiya Winbush, 4th place; 155 pounds — Gianna Falise, 4th place; 170 pounds — Diora Moore, 6th place; 190 pounds — Blythe Cayko, champion; Silver — 100 pounds — Sydney Babi, 6th place; 105 pounds — Milar Littleton, 5th place; 115 pounds — Addison Blakeman, 4th place; 120 pounds — Jordan Heibuilt, 5th place; 170 pounds — Lilyana Valdez, 2nd place; 110 B — Lily Homant, 5th place

Overland placers: Gold — 120 pounds — Vianca Mendoza, 3rd place; Silver — 100 pounds — Mihret Shimels, 3rd place; 135 pounds — Gabriella Pena, 4th place; 100 B — Sara Giday, 4th place; 115 B — Bella Scroggin, 2nd place; 115 B — Zoey Trahyn, 3rd place; 125 B — Paw Htoo, 2nd place

Regis Jesuit placers: Gold — 125 pounds — Alexis Segura, 2nd place; Silver — 105 pounds — Taylor Minges, 6th place; 155 pounds — Zoe Kohrs, 6th place

Vista PEAK placers: Gold — 145 pounds — Rachel Allred, 5th place; 155 pounds — Leilani Caamal, 3rd place; 190 pounds — Taryn Holloway, 5th place; Silver — 100 pounds — Maci Smith, 4th place; 120 B — Denise Flores Herrera, 4th place

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 3, Mountain Vista 2 (OT)

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 1 0 1 1 — 3

Mountain Vista 1 1 0 0 — 2

Cherry Creek goals: Dominic Suchkov 2, Larenz Johnson. Cherry Creek assists: Mark Hambrick, Jackson O’Brien, Maxamillion Tauoa. Cherry Creek saves: Ethan Barnard (24 shots on goal-22 saves)

Ralston Valley 3, Regis Jesuit 1

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 0 1 0 — 1

Ralston Valley 0 2 1 — 3

Regis Jesuit goal: Michael Manville. Regis Jesuit assist: Ian Beck. Regis Jesuit saves: Alijah Hernandez (26 shots on goal-23 saves)