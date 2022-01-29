AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview 59, Regis Jesuit 57
Score by quarters:
Grandview 16 12 13 18 — 59
Regis Jesuit 16 18 13 10 — 57
Grandview points: Lauren Betts 23, Marya Hudgins 18, Amaya Charles 9, Sienna Betts 6, Gabriella Cunningham 3. Regis Jesuit points: Hana Belibi 23, Coryn Watts 17, Madden McHugh 8, Sophia Meyer 6, London Bachelet 2, Kate Michalek 2
BOYS WRESTLING
Grandview 60, Arapahoe 18
220 pounds: Matthew Redfearn (Arapahoe) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Beau Doughty (Arapahoe) pinned Angelo Falise (Grandview), 2:47; 106 pounds: Micah Carlyn (Grandview) tech. fall Luke Robinette (Arapahoe), 15-0; 113 pounds: Brady Dean (Grandview) pinned Colin Richardson (Arapahoe), 2:49; 120 pounds: Cortez Herrera (Arapahoe) pinned Rhett Herman (Grandview), 3:11; 126 pounds: Sean Arnett (Grandview) pinned John Forbes (Arapahoe), 1:13; 132 pounds: Nehemiah Quintana (Grandview) pinned Ryan Grubb (Arapahoe), 2:36; 138 pounds: Gabriel Lasley (Grandview) pinned Eli Franks (Arapahoe), 1:46; 145 pounds: Sonny Quitana (Grandview) maj. dec. Sam Alpern (Arapahoe), 14-1; 152 pounds: Andrew Sarro (Grandview) pinned Ian McCall (Arapahoe), 0:32; 160 pounds: Charlie Herting (Grandview) pinned Mitchell Redfearn (Arapahoe), 1:03; 170 pounds: Josh Allen (Grandview) dec. D.J. Montoya (Arapahoe), 7-3; 182 pounds: Talen Rice (Grandview) pinned Isaac Dearmore (Arapahoe), 1:19; 195 pounds: Maxwell Kibbee (Grandview) pinned Clayton Christ (Arapahoe), 3:04
ICE HOCKEY
Dakota Ridge 6, Cherry Creek 3
Score by periods:
Dakota Ridge 3 3 0 — 6
Cherry Creek 2 1 0 — 3
Cherry Creek goals: Dalton Berkey, Mark Hambrick, Evan Stellino. Cherry Creek assists: Berkey, Jacob Bonansinga, Brenden Wolff. Cherry Creek saves: Curtis Fritschler (15 shots on goal-13 saves), Walker McEntire (9 shots on goal-5 saves)