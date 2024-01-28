AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 55, Cherokee Trail 49
Overland 51, Grandview 48
Score by quarters:
Overland 11 7 18 15 — 51
Grandview 11 8 18 11 — 48
Grandview points: Jalen Dourisseau 14, Cole Holtman 11, Breven Anderson 9, Cameron Pritchard 4, Alex Riddick 4, Noah Sevy 2, Trevor Thomas 2. Overland points: Siraaj Ali 12, Ronald Henry 10, Dontae Graham 9, Aidan Perez 6, Isreal Littleton 6, TJ Manuel 5, Mehki McNeal 4.
Regis Jesuit 71, Monarch 65 (OT)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 52, Arapahoe 43
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 12 11 16 13 — 52
Arapahoe 4 16 18 5 — 43
Grandview 65, Overland 33
Score by quarters:
Overland 6 5 12 10 — 33
Grandview 15 26 14 10 — 65
BOYS WRESTLING
Centennial League Championships (at Arapahoe H.S.)
Team scores: 1. EAGLECREST 226 points; 2. GRANDVIEW 219; 3. Mullen 191.5; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 183.5; 5. Arapahoe 108; 6. Cherry Creek 98; 7. OVERLAND 75; 8. SMOKY HILL 65.5
Eaglecrest placers: 106 pounds — Blake Saddler, 4th place; 113 pounds — Adonias Cantu, champion; 120 pounds — Ethan Diaz, 2nd place; 126 pounds — Alijah Galbadon, champion; 132 pounds — Damian Payan, 2nd place; 138 pounds — Oscar Hinojos, 3rd place; 144 pounds — Ethan Maughan, 4th place; 150 pounds — Britton Matejovsky, 4th place; 165 pounds — Gabe Rangel, 4th place; 175 pounds — Thayne Lundy, champion; 190 pounds — Dalton Leivian, champion; 215 pounds — Braden Conroy, 5th place; 285 pounds — Riley Neumeyer, 4th place
Grandview placers: 106 pounds — Kyle Menuez, 5th place; 113 pounds — JR Ortega, 2nd place; 120 pounds — Graeson Streit, 4th place; 126 pounds — Braxton Widrikis, 3rd place; 132 pounds — Nehemiah Quintana, champion; 138 pounds — Gabriel Resendez, 2nd place; 144 pounds — David McCurdy, 4th place; 150 pounds — Jonathan Montes Gonzales, champion; 157 pounds — Rylan Andrade, 5th place; 165 pounds — Charlie Herting, champion; 175 pounds — Dylan McMahon, 5th place; 190 pounds — Preston Bake, 5th place; 215 pounds — Oz Nowick, 4th place; 285 pounds — Leland Day, champion
Cherokee Trail placers: 106 pounds — Cooper Mathews, champion; 113 pounds — Charlie Rider, 5th place; 120 pounds — Jaqoah Younger, 3rd place; 126 pounds — Jay Everhart, 2nd place; 132 pounds — Nathan Maestas, 3rd place; 144 pounds — Ryan Everhart, 2nd place; 150 pounds — Cole Tennant, 3rd place; 157 pounds — Scott Stevens, 3rd place; 165 pounds — Kyle Stevens, 3rd place; 175 pounds — Michael Collins, 2nd place; 190 pounds — Matteo Garreffa, 4th place; 285 pounds — Amet Kayayev, 5th place
Overland placers: 106 pounds — Matin Irgitov, 6th place; 113 pounds — James Wethington, 6th place; 126 pounds — Victor Carrasco, 6th place; 132 pounds — Apurva Adhikari, 5th place; 138 pounds — Asadbek Mansurov, 5th place; 144 pounds — Eric Kelly, champion; 150 pounds — Kevin Martinez-Torres, 6th place; 190 pounds — Jarrius Ward, 3rd place; 215 pounds — Francisco Barrera Hernandez, 6th place
Smoky Hill placers: 106 pounds — Dashawn Jenkins, 2nd place; 120 pounds — Hunter Meredith, 6th place; 126 pounds — Jovani Galvan, 4th place; 144 pounds — Zachary Majernik, 6th place; 157 pounds — Elvin Fiallos, 6th place; 175 pounds — Zachary Brophy, 3rd place; 285 pounds — Nicholas Silva, 6th place
Continental League Championships (at Legend H.S.)
Team scores: 1. Legend 246 points; 2. Chaparral 209; 3. Ponderosa 178; 4. REGIS JESUIT 174; T5. Mountain Vista 103; T5. ThunderRidge 103; 7. Castle View 98; 8. Heritage 73; 9. Highlands Ranch 72; 10. Douglas County 60; 11. Rock Canyon 54
Regis Jesuit placers: 106 pounds — Dane Anderson, 4th place; 113 pounds — Richard Avila, champion; 126 pounds — Richard Carrier, 2nd place; 132 pounds — Connor Mohr, 4th place; 138 pounds — Daniel Lantz, 2nd place; 144 pounds — Genghis Gholston, 6th place; 157 pounds — Ryan Curran, 2nd place; 165 pounds — Warrick Stanley, 4th place; 215 pounds — Charlie Gross, 5th place
Les Mattocks Invitational (at Abraham Lincoln H.S.)
Team scores: 1. Alamosa 180.5 points; 2. Air Academy 169; 3. Alameda International 147; 4. Abraham Lincoln 135; 5. Greeley Central 113; 6. Lutheran 103; 7. Littleton 98; 8. Eagle Valley 91; 9. RANGEVIEW 81; 10. Elizabeth 78.5; 11. Denver North 68; 12. Englewood 61.5; 13. Summit 44; T14. Calhan 40; T14. Denver West 40; 16. James Irwin 33; 17. George Washington 29; 18. Longmont 26; 19. Golden View Classical Academy 17; 20. GATEWAY 14; Sheridan NS
Rangeview placers: 138 pounds — Caleb Maez, 5th place; 165 pounds — Toka Saenz, 5th place; 190 pounds — Thanh Lam, 4th place; 215 pounds — Biram Griffey, 4th place; 285 pounds — Christian King, 2nd place
Gateway placer: 106 pounds — Mohammad Amiri, 6th place
Mile High Classic (at Thomas Jefferson H.S.)
Team scores: 1. Thompson Valley 202 points; 2. Palisade 148.5; 3. Chatfield 145; 4. Fort Lupton 130.5; 5. Pueblo South 119; 6. Florence 108; 7. Fort Morgan 103; 8. Central Grand Junction 100.5; 9. Coronado 99; 10. Burlington 95.5; 11. Greeley West 89; 12. VISTA PEAK PREP 86.5; 13. Frederick 82.5; 14. Thomas Jefferson 62; 15. Centaurus 54.5; 16. Pueblo Centennial 54; 17. Valor Christian 47; 18. Columbine 37.5; 19. Golden 23; 20. HINKLEY 4
Vista PEAK Prep placers: 120 pounds — Ian Bacon, 4th place; 157 pounds — Tytus Hettich, 6th place; 165 pounds — Zachary Voltura, 4th place; 285 pounds — Joseph Maes, champion
GIRLS WRESTLING
Centennial League Championship (at Arapahoe H.S.)
Team scores: 1. EAGLECREST 175.5 points; 2. Arapahoe 128.5; 3. OVERLAND 82.5; 4. SMOKY HILL 47; 5. Mullen 25
Eaglecrest placers: 100 pounds — Chasey Karabell, champion; 100 pounds — Sofie Ghasabyan, 2nd place; 105 pounds — Madalynn David, champion; 105 pounds — Milar Little, 2nd place; 110 pounds — Sydney Babi, 2nd place; 115 pounds — Lily Homant, 2nd place; 120 pounds — Jordan Heibult, 2nd place; 120 pounds — Precious Asoluka, 3rd place; 120 pounds — Joselyn Chambers, 5th place; 125 pounds — Nyla Barmore, 2nd place; 125 pounds — Angelina Padia, 3rd place; 130 pounds — Bailee Mestas, 2nd place; 130 pounds — Zoe Hebert, 3rd place; 140 pounds — Natalie Replogle, 2nd place; 140 pounds — Alaysia Ornelas, 4th place; 145 pounds — Lilyana Valdez, champion; 155 pounds — Audrey Gimeno, 2nd place; 170 pounds — Brenna Brummet, 5th place; 190 pounds — Gianna Falise, champion; 235 pounds — Emma Roberts, champion; 235 pounds — Brooklyn Miles, 2nd place
Overland placers: 100 pounds — Ellena Berhe, 3rd place; 105 pounds — Mihret Shimels, 3rd place; 110 pounds — Sara Giday, 5th place; 115 pounds — Violet Garcia, champion; 120 pounds — Zoey Trahyn, 6th place; 125 pounds — Angelica Montelongo, 4th place; 130 pounds — Natalee Alderete, champion; 130 pounds — Gabrielle Pena, 4th place; 140 pounds — Dureti Abdulkadir, 3rd place; 140 pounds — Lily Baca, 5th place; 145 pounds — Jude Williams, 3rd place; 170 pounds — Deb Asefa, 4th place; 190 pounds — Gabby Scroggin, 3rd place; 190 pounds — Aven Black, 5th place
Smoky Hill placers: 120 pounds — Stephanie Ngoc, 4th place; 140 pounds — Maddie Patterson, champion; 155 pounds — Hailey Torrez, 3rd place
Chatfield War Horse Invitational
Team scores: 1. Central Grand Junction 161 points; 2. Discovery Canyon 138; 3. Chatfield 137; 4. Pueblo Central 99.5; 5. Pomona 88; 6. Brighton 82; 7. Broomfield 79; 8. Legacy 77; 9. Canon City 69.5; 10. Poudre 60; 11. Alamosa 53; 12. Mesa Ridge 52.5; T13. Gunnison 52; T13. Palmer Ridge 52; 15. Coronado 51; 16. Yuma 48; 17. Fountain-Fort Carson 42; 18. Arvada 37.5; T19. Vista Ridge 35; T19. Woodland Park 35; T21. REGIS JESUIT 34; T21. Columbine 34; T21. Mead 34; T21. Prairie View 34; T25. VISTA PEAK PREP 30; T25. Soroco 30; 27. Calhan 29; T28. Jefferson 24; T28. North Fork 24; 30. Brush 22; 31. Manitou Springs 21.5; T32. Adams City 21; T32. Sedgwick County/Fleming 21; 34. Skyview 18; 35. Middle Park 14; 36. Evergreen 12; 37. Severance 10; 38. Durango 8; 39. Sierra 7; T40. Englewood 4; T40. West Grand 4; T42. Arvada West 3; T42. Berthoud 3; 45. Falcon 2; 46. Platte Canyon 1
Regis Jesuit placers: 120 pounds (Gold) — Alexis Segura, 2nd place; 110 pounds (Silver) — Taylor Minges, 4th place; 135 pounds (Silver) — Anna Christensen, 6th place
Vista PEAK Prep placers: 125 pounds (Gold) — Amelia Bacon, 5th place; 190 pounds (Gold) — Taryn Holloway, 4th place
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 2, Monarch 2 (OT)
Score by periods:
Regis Jesuit 0 2 0 0 — 2
Monarch 0 1 1 0 — 2
Regis Jesuit goals: Evan Michalik, Avery Osgood. Regis Jesuit assist: Harry Sorensen. Regis Jesuit saves: Easton Sparks (22 shots on goal-20 saves)
Valor Christian 1, Cherry Creek 0
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 0 0 0 — 0
Valor Christian 0 0 1 — 1
Cherry Creek saves: Jack Ryan (21 shots on goal-20 saves)