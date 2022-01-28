AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 77, Cherry Creek 60

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 15 9 23 13 — 60

Eaglecrest 15 12 27 23 — 77

Eaglecrest points: Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil 26, Jayden Washington 13, Kyelin Sanders 9, Peyton Taylor 9, Joshua Ray 8, LaDavian King 7, Shareff Jaudon 6, Garrett Barger 4

Overland 63, Grandview 53

Score by quarters:

Overland 14 19 23 7 — 63

Grandview 6 22 8 17 — 53

Smoky Hill 60, Cherokee Trail 54

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 19 16 12 13 — 60

Cher. Trail 14 11 11 18 — 54

Cherokee Trail points: Logan Brook 16, Connor Yslas 13, Tony Niyongabo 9, Keean Lloyd 6, Josiah Sanders 6, Austin Gibson 4

Vista PEAK 56, Northglenn 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 58, Eaglecrest 46

Rangeview 74, Hinkley 8

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 20 22 21 11 — 74

Hinkley 0 3 4 1 — 8

Smoky Hill 58, Overland 29

Vista PEAK 85, Northglenn 7

BOYS WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail 57, Cherry Creek 24

Eaglecrest 51, Mullen 23

106 pounds: Dale O Blia (Mullen) tech. fall Dorian Ervin (Eaglecrest), 19-2; 113 pounds: Gilbert Antillon (Mullen) dec. Ethan Diaz (Eaglecrest), 7-3; 120 pounds: Keegan Beckford (Eaglecrest) dec. Cayden Robbins (Mullen), 9-2; 126 pounds: Ethan Takacs (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Noah Linares (Mullen) won by forfeit; 138 pounds: Aaron Frimpong (Eaglecrest) pinned Gabriel Carrington (Mullen), 4:42; 145 pounds: John Pohl (Eaglecrest) pinned Adam Domenico (Mullen), 3:10; 152 pounds: Gabe Rangel (Eaglecrest) pinned Colin Hart (Mullen), 1:04; 160 pounds: Mark Troni (Mullen) pinned Thayne Lundy (Eaglecrest), 1:11; 170 pounds: Kaled Valdez Lemos (Mullen) pinned Ladanian Gordon (Eaglecrest), 1:56; 182 pounds: Hunter Baird (Eaglecrest) pinned Oliver Scelza (Mullen), 2:06; 195 pounds: Dalton Leivian (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 220 pounds: Gordon Marcel (Eaglecrest) pinned Ami Hall (Mullen), 5:51; 285 pounds: Mike Witt (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit