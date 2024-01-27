AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 26, 2024:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 55, Cherry Creek 51 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 10 14 11 12 8 — 55

Cherry Creek 15 7 18 7 4 — 51

George Washington 47, Rangeview 35

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 8 11 5 11 — 35

Geo. Washington 11 12 13 11 — 47

Vista PEAK Prep 83, Denver West 40

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK Prep 23 25 27 8 — 83

Denver East 5 20 7 8 — 40

Vista PEAK Prep points: James Brown III 14, Javon Lowman 14, Julian Carrizales 12, Kyree Polk 10, Devontay Bursey 7, Ma’lyk Watson 7, Alante Monroe-Elazier 5, Mekhai Davis-Burks 4, Larry Mosley 4, Savon Alexander 3, Mitchell Oliver 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denver East 83, Hinkley 9

Hinkley points: Jimena Rivera 5, Nazae Hutchings 4

Grandview 53, Regis Jesuit 52

Score by quarters:

Grandview 11 10 22 8 — 53

Regis Jesuit 13 11 17 11 — 52

Grandview points: Sienna Betts 33, Ava Chang 8, Maya Smith 6, Lexi Yi 4, Deija Roberson 2. Regis Jesuit points: Coryn Watts 15, Hana Belibi 13, Jane Rumpf 12, Iliana Greene 6, Izzy Davis 4, Jada Hodges 2

Rangeview 53, George Washington 40

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 17 14 10 12 — 53

Geo. Washington 13 2 12 13 — 40

Vista PEAK Prep 79, Denver West 20

BOYS WRESTLING

Smoky Hill 70, Rangeview 12

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 3, Poudre School District 2

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 0 3 0 — 3

Poudre School District 1 1 0 — 2

Cherry Creek goals: Dominic Suchkov 2, Connor Wagner. Cherry Creek assists: Eric Burggraf, Daniil Korobeynikov, William O’Grady. Cherry Creek saves: Jack Ryan (33 shots on goal-31 saves)

Regis Jesuit 5, Denver East 1

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 1 1 3 — 5

Denver East 0 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit goals: Vincent Cieslak 2, Edison Barnes, Parker Brinner, Nolan Williams. Regis Jesuit assists: Ian Beck 2, Barnes, Cieslak, Luke Damrath. Regis Jesuit saves: Marc Brousseau (25 shots on goal-24 saves)

