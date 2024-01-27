AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 26, 2024:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest 55, Cherry Creek 51 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 10 14 11 12 8 — 55
Cherry Creek 15 7 18 7 4 — 51
George Washington 47, Rangeview 35
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 8 11 5 11 — 35
Geo. Washington 11 12 13 11 — 47
Vista PEAK Prep 83, Denver West 40
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK Prep 23 25 27 8 — 83
Denver East 5 20 7 8 — 40
Vista PEAK Prep points: James Brown III 14, Javon Lowman 14, Julian Carrizales 12, Kyree Polk 10, Devontay Bursey 7, Ma’lyk Watson 7, Alante Monroe-Elazier 5, Mekhai Davis-Burks 4, Larry Mosley 4, Savon Alexander 3, Mitchell Oliver 3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denver East 83, Hinkley 9
Hinkley points: Jimena Rivera 5, Nazae Hutchings 4
Grandview 53, Regis Jesuit 52
Score by quarters:
Grandview 11 10 22 8 — 53
Regis Jesuit 13 11 17 11 — 52
Grandview points: Sienna Betts 33, Ava Chang 8, Maya Smith 6, Lexi Yi 4, Deija Roberson 2. Regis Jesuit points: Coryn Watts 15, Hana Belibi 13, Jane Rumpf 12, Iliana Greene 6, Izzy Davis 4, Jada Hodges 2
Rangeview 53, George Washington 40
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 17 14 10 12 — 53
Geo. Washington 13 2 12 13 — 40
Vista PEAK Prep 79, Denver West 20
BOYS WRESTLING
Smoky Hill 70, Rangeview 12
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 3, Poudre School District 2
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 0 3 0 — 3
Poudre School District 1 1 0 — 2
Cherry Creek goals: Dominic Suchkov 2, Connor Wagner. Cherry Creek assists: Eric Burggraf, Daniil Korobeynikov, William O’Grady. Cherry Creek saves: Jack Ryan (33 shots on goal-31 saves)
Regis Jesuit 5, Denver East 1
Score by periods:
Regis Jesuit 1 1 3 — 5
Denver East 0 0 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit goals: Vincent Cieslak 2, Edison Barnes, Parker Brinner, Nolan Williams. Regis Jesuit assists: Ian Beck 2, Barnes, Cieslak, Luke Damrath. Regis Jesuit saves: Marc Brousseau (25 shots on goal-24 saves)