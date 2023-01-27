AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:
BOYS WRESTLING
FNE Warriors 78, Gateway 61
Score by quarters:
FNE Warriors 23 16 18 21 — 78
Gateway 17 13 14 17 — 61
Grandview 62, Mullen 45
Score by quarters:
Mullen 9 9 12 15 — 45
Grandview 19 15 11 17 — 62
Skyview 62, Aurora Central 53
Score by quarters:
Skyview 11 16 18 17 — 62
Aur. Central 5 18 15 15 — 53
Aurora Central points: Alejandro Flores 17, Camron Crisp 12, Christopher Perkins 9, Bishop Danyki 5, Rumbek Augustino 4, Nico Portillo 4, Simeon Veasley 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview 53, Mullen 34
Score by quarters:
Mullen 7 8 4 15 — 34
Grandview 12 14 16 11 — 53
Skyview 74, Aurora Central 27
Score by quarters:
Aurora Central 2 10 9 6 — 27
Skyview 22 21 19 12 — 74
BOYS WRESTLING
Cherry Creek 42, Smoky Hill 32
106 pounds: Dashawn Jenkins (Smoky Hill) pinned Taras Holley (Cherry Creek), 1:41;
113 pounds: Joshua Kim (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit;
120 pounds: Daniel Chang (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit;
126 pounds: Tanner Spring (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit;
132 pounds: Jacob Castellano (Smoky Hill) dec. Carson Hoffman (Cherry Creek), 6-5;
138 pounds: Damon Robb (Cherry Creek) pinned Zach Majernik (Smoky Hill), 5:09;
144 pounds: Xzavier Tixier (Cherry Creek) pinned Cameron Coker (Smoky Hill), 1:45;
150 pounds: Angel Martinez (Smoky Hill) maj. dec. Altan Sahin (Cherry Creek), 14-6;
157 pounds: Zach Brophy (Smoky Hill) dec. Kurt Geissler (Cherry Creek), 10-3;
165 pounds: Elvin Fialos (Smoky Hill) won by forfeit;
175 pounds: Jose Maes (Smoky Hill) pinned Jacob Cooksley (Cherry Creek), 2:50;
190 pounds: Elijah Villegas (Smoky Hill) won by forfeit;
215 pounds: Jake Howell (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit;
285 pounds: Caleb Baldesarri (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit
Denver South 54, Hinkley 9
Denver West 60, Hinkley 12
Grandview 39, Eaglecrest 32
106 pounds: Blake Saddler (Eaglecrest) dec. Hunter Bonin (Grandview), 6-0;
113 pounds: Adonias Cantu (Eaglecrest) maj. dec. Rhett Herman (Grandview), 14-4;
120 pounds: Ethan Diaz (Eaglecrest) pinned Donavon Delbridge (Grandview), 5:11;
126 pounds: Nehemiah Quintana (Grandview) dec. Alijah Galbadon (Eaglecrest), 8-5;
132 pounds: Gunner Lopez (Grandview) pinned Oscar Hinojos (Eaglecrest), 3:33;
138 pounds: Jonathan Montes Gonzales (Grandview) pinned Daniel Diaz-Sachina (Eaglecrest), 3:33;
144 pounds: David McCurdy (Grandview) won by forfeit;
150 pounds: Ethan Johnston (Eaglecrest) pinned Josh Gerarde (Grandview), 3:33;
157 pounds: Gabe Rangel (Eaglecrest) dec. Preston Baker (Grandview), 10-4;
165 pounds: Charlie Herting (Grandview) pinned Thayne Lundy (Eaglecrest), 3:32;
175 pounds: LaDainian Gordon (Eaglecrest) maj. dec. Dylan McMahon (Grandview), 15-1;
190 pounds: Maxwell Kibbee (Grandview) pinned Marcel Gordon (Eaglecrest), 1:33;
215 pounds: Dalton Leivian (Eaglecrest) pinned Marcus Nesbitt (Grandview), 0:33;
285 pounds: Cayden Bird (Grandview) pinned Riley Neumeyer (Eaglecrest), 0:33
Regis Jesuit 45, Douglas County 24
Vista PEAK 60, Rangeview 18
GIRLS WRESTLING
Overland 33, Denver South 24
100 pounds: Ava Campbell (Denver South) pinned Sara Giday (Overland), 1:24; 105 pounds: Kiana Suro (Denver South) pinned Mia Pacheco (Overland), 2:45; 110 pounds: Violet Garcia (Overland) dec. Alex Vashaw (Denver South), 4-0; 115 pounds: Willow Hart (Denver South) pinned Bella Scroggin (Overland), 4:58; 120 pounds: Vianca Mendoza (Overland) pinned Mathilde Abercrombie (Denver South), 6:00; 125 pounds: Tyrah Dawson (Overland) pinned Ace Savage (Denver South), 1:12; 130 pounds: Double forfeit; 135 pounds: Sophia Edwards (Denver South) pinned Gabriella Pena (Overland), 1:17; 140 pounds: Lillian Nelson (Overland) won by forfeit; 145 pounds: Double forfeit; 155 pounds: Tiana Dawson (Overland) won by forfeit; 170 pounds: Double forfeit; 190 pounds: Double forfeit; 235 pounds: Ruth Worknhe (Overland) won by forfeit
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cherokee Trail 97, Cherry Creek 89