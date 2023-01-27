AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS WRESTLING

FNE Warriors 78, Gateway 61

Score by quarters:

FNE Warriors 23 16 18 21 — 78

Gateway 17 13 14 17 — 61

Grandview 62, Mullen 45

Score by quarters:

Mullen 9 9 12 15 — 45

Grandview 19 15 11 17 — 62

Skyview 62, Aurora Central 53

Score by quarters:

Skyview 11 16 18 17 — 62

Aur. Central 5 18 15 15 — 53

Aurora Central points: Alejandro Flores 17, Camron Crisp 12, Christopher Perkins 9, Bishop Danyki 5, Rumbek Augustino 4, Nico Portillo 4, Simeon Veasley 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview 53, Mullen 34

Score by quarters:

Mullen 7 8 4 15 — 34

Grandview 12 14 16 11 — 53

Skyview 74, Aurora Central 27

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central 2 10 9 6 — 27

Skyview 22 21 19 12 — 74

BOYS WRESTLING

Cherry Creek 42, Smoky Hill 32

106 pounds: Dashawn Jenkins (Smoky Hill) pinned Taras Holley (Cherry Creek), 1:41;

113 pounds: Joshua Kim (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit;

120 pounds: Daniel Chang (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit;

126 pounds: Tanner Spring (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit;

132 pounds: Jacob Castellano (Smoky Hill) dec. Carson Hoffman (Cherry Creek), 6-5;

138 pounds: Damon Robb (Cherry Creek) pinned Zach Majernik (Smoky Hill), 5:09;

144 pounds: Xzavier Tixier (Cherry Creek) pinned Cameron Coker (Smoky Hill), 1:45;

150 pounds: Angel Martinez (Smoky Hill) maj. dec. Altan Sahin (Cherry Creek), 14-6;

157 pounds: Zach Brophy (Smoky Hill) dec. Kurt Geissler (Cherry Creek), 10-3;

165 pounds: Elvin Fialos (Smoky Hill) won by forfeit;

175 pounds: Jose Maes (Smoky Hill) pinned Jacob Cooksley (Cherry Creek), 2:50;

190 pounds: Elijah Villegas (Smoky Hill) won by forfeit;

215 pounds: Jake Howell (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit;

285 pounds: Caleb Baldesarri (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit

Denver South 54, Hinkley 9

Denver West 60, Hinkley 12

Grandview 39, Eaglecrest 32

106 pounds: Blake Saddler (Eaglecrest) dec. Hunter Bonin (Grandview), 6-0;

113 pounds: Adonias Cantu (Eaglecrest) maj. dec. Rhett Herman (Grandview), 14-4;

120 pounds: Ethan Diaz (Eaglecrest) pinned Donavon Delbridge (Grandview), 5:11;

126 pounds: Nehemiah Quintana (Grandview) dec. Alijah Galbadon (Eaglecrest), 8-5;

132 pounds: Gunner Lopez (Grandview) pinned Oscar Hinojos (Eaglecrest), 3:33;

138 pounds: Jonathan Montes Gonzales (Grandview) pinned Daniel Diaz-Sachina (Eaglecrest), 3:33;

144 pounds: David McCurdy (Grandview) won by forfeit;

150 pounds: Ethan Johnston (Eaglecrest) pinned Josh Gerarde (Grandview), 3:33;

157 pounds: Gabe Rangel (Eaglecrest) dec. Preston Baker (Grandview), 10-4;

165 pounds: Charlie Herting (Grandview) pinned Thayne Lundy (Eaglecrest), 3:32;

175 pounds: LaDainian Gordon (Eaglecrest) maj. dec. Dylan McMahon (Grandview), 15-1;

190 pounds: Maxwell Kibbee (Grandview) pinned Marcel Gordon (Eaglecrest), 1:33;

215 pounds: Dalton Leivian (Eaglecrest) pinned Marcus Nesbitt (Grandview), 0:33;

285 pounds: Cayden Bird (Grandview) pinned Riley Neumeyer (Eaglecrest), 0:33

Regis Jesuit 45, Douglas County 24

Vista PEAK 60, Rangeview 18

GIRLS WRESTLING

Overland 33, Denver South 24

100 pounds: Ava Campbell (Denver South) pinned Sara Giday (Overland), 1:24; 105 pounds: Kiana Suro (Denver South) pinned Mia Pacheco (Overland), 2:45; 110 pounds: Violet Garcia (Overland) dec. Alex Vashaw (Denver South), 4-0; 115 pounds: Willow Hart (Denver South) pinned Bella Scroggin (Overland), 4:58; 120 pounds: Vianca Mendoza (Overland) pinned Mathilde Abercrombie (Denver South), 6:00; 125 pounds: Tyrah Dawson (Overland) pinned Ace Savage (Denver South), 1:12; 130 pounds: Double forfeit; 135 pounds: Sophia Edwards (Denver South) pinned Gabriella Pena (Overland), 1:17; 140 pounds: Lillian Nelson (Overland) won by forfeit; 145 pounds: Double forfeit; 155 pounds: Tiana Dawson (Overland) won by forfeit; 170 pounds: Double forfeit; 190 pounds: Double forfeit; 235 pounds: Ruth Worknhe (Overland) won by forfeit

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail 97, Cherry Creek 89