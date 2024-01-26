AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 62, Smoky Hill 58
Aurora Central 67, Skyview 29
Denver South 56, Vista PEAK Prep 54
Gateway 72, FNE Warriors 56
Score by quarters:
Gateway 15 18 16 23 — 72
FNE Warriors 12 19 14 11 — 56
Mullen 67, Grandview 53
Score by quarters:
Grandview 9 18 16 10 — 53
Mullen 22 21 17 7 — 67
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Skyview 67, Aurora Central 12
Vista PEAK Prep 64, Denver South 29
BOYS WRESTLING
Grandview 31, Chatfield 25
113 pounds: JR Ortega (Grandview) dec. Alex Rodriguez (Chatfield), 5-3; 120 pounds: Graeson Streit (Grandview) dec. Colin George (Chatfield), 5-2; 126 pounds: Braxton Widrikis (Grandview) dec. Sid Dillon (Chatfield), 3-2; 132 pounds: Nehemiah Quintana (Grandview) pinned Trenton Morel (Chatfield), 5:05; 138 pounds: Atlas Grosch (Chatfield) dec. Gabriel Resendez (Grandview), 5-3; 144 pounds: Dominic Meli (Chatfield) dec. David McCurdy (Grandview), 4-1; 150 pounds: Jonathan Montes Gonzales (Grandview) maj. dec. Isaac Coronado (Chatfield), 11-1; 157 pounds: Ryan Andrade (Grandview) dec. Kyle Rose (Chatfield), 2-1; 165 pounds: Charlie Herting (Grandview) dec. Noah O’Dougherty (Chatfield), 5-4; 175 pounds: Jay Aplanalp (Chatfield) maj. dec. Dylan McMahon (Grandview), 14-3; 190 pounds: Lyle Wiley (Chatfield) pinned Preston Baker (Grandview), 4:54; 215 pounds: Harper Packebush (Chatfield) dec. Oz Nowick (Grandview), 3-0; 285 pounds: Leland Day (Grandview) won over Michael Schneider (Chatfield), injury time; 106 pounds: Luke Gomez (Chatfield) pinned Kyle Menuez (Grandview), 2:00
Grandview 56, Legend 24
120 pounds: Graeson Streit (Grandview) pinned Brayden Staley (Legend), 3:10; 126 pounds: Braxton Widrikis (Grandview) pinned Miles Larsen (Legend), 3:49; 132 pounds: Nehemiah Quintana (Grandview) pinned Tazz Hyer (Legend), 3:31; 138 pounds: Max Tafoya (Legend) pinned Gabriel Resendez (Grandview), 2:30; 144 pounds: David McCurdy (Grandview) maj. dec. Gavin Reinhart (Legend), 9-0; 150 pounds: Jonathan Montes Gonzales (Grandview) tech. fall Atticus Smith (Legend), 16-0; 157 pounds: Rylan Andrade (Grandview) won by forfeit; 165 pounds: Charlie Herting (Grandview) pinned Dominic Vigil (Legend), 1:08; 175 pounds: Brodin Dodge (Legend) pinned Dylan McMahon (Grandview), 1:38; 190 pounds: Champ Jones (Legend) pinned Preston Baker (Grandview), 1:09; 215 pounds: Nathan Sandy (Legend) pinned Oz Nowick (Grandview), 0:37; 285 pounds: Leland Day (Grandview) pinned Aiden Griffin (Legend), 2:39; 106 pounds: Kyle Menuez (Grandview) pinned Christian Velez (Legend), 1:40; 113 pounds: JR Ortega (Grandview) tech. fall Cooper Flowers (Legend), 17-1
Vista PEAK Prep 57, Thomas Jefferson 18
106 pounds: Double forfeit; 113 pounds: Adrian Pacheco (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Billy Rodriguez (Thomas Jefferson), 0:54; 120 pounds: Anthony Rodriguez (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit; 126 pounds: Ian Bacon (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Alex Dohsoe (Thomas Jefferson), 1:19; 132 pounds: Denzel Womley (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit; 138 pounds: Gavin Fifita (VIsta PEAK Prep) pinned Sean Lindegren (Thomas Jefferson), 1:33; 144 pounds: Bryton Bender (Vista PEAK Prep) dec. Cole Anderson (Thomas Jefferson), 10-6; 150 pounds: Jacob Sotelo (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit; 157 pounds: Tytus Hettich (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit; 165 pounds: Zachary Voltura (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Eyoab Eyassu (Thomas Jefferson), 5:06; 175 pounds: Miles Anderson (Thomas Jefferson) pinned Caleb Summey (Vista PEAK Prep), 2:57; 190 pounds: Adriel Trejo (Thomas Jefferson) won by forfeit; 215 pounds: Armani Rodriguez (Thomas Jefferson) pinned Peyton DiPentino (Vista PEAK Prep), 0:53; 285 pounds: Joseph Maes (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit
GIRLS WRESTLING
Vista PEAK Prep 42, Thomas Jefferson 6
100 pounds: Maci Smith (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit; 105 pounds: Hailey Brown (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit; 110 pounds: Marley Allen (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Heather Mooney (Thomas Jefferson), 1:39; 115 pounds: Kenna Mackey (Thomas Jefferson) pinned Riley Hettich (Vista PEAK Prep), 4:50; 120 pounds: Double forfeit; 125 pounds: Amelia Bacon (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Kyra Ensafian (Thomas Jefferson), 1:19; 130 pounds: Idaly Garcia (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Miranda Vargas-Bello (Thomas Jefferson), 3:14; 135 pounds: Double forfeit; 140 pounds: Double forfeit; 145 pounds: Double forfeit; 155 pounds: Double forfeit; 170 pounds: Double forfeit; 190 pounds: Taryn Holloway (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit; 235 pounds: Sydnee DiPentino (Vista PEAK Prep) won by forfeit