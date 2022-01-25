AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northglenn 44, Gateway 30
Overland 56, Cherokee Trail 55
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 7 20 11 17 — 55
Overland 11 15 22 8 — 56
Cherokee Trail points: Keean Lloyd 11, Austin Gibson 9, Tony Niyongabo 8, Josiah Sanders 7, Chase Titus 7, Logan Brook 6, Connor Yslas 6, Derek Johnston 1
Prairie View 72, Hinkley 66
Score by quarters:
Prairie View 11 15 26 20 — 72
Hinkley 11 14 25 16 — 66
Hinkley points: Xander Smith 28, Dayvon Vaughns 16, Jaye Sanders 11, Malietoa Fifita 8, Keenan Starks 1
Rangeview 83, Adams City 32
Rangeview points: KK Stroter 22, Chris Watkins 17, Elijah Thomas 14, Tave’on Taylor 8, Royce Edwards 5, Bryce McCutcheon 4, Hanif Muhammad 4, Yaseen Muhammad 3, Mareon Chapman 2, Tyrele Wake 2
Vista PEAK 56, Westminster 36
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 14 15 13 14 — 56
Westminster 12 8 9 7 — 36
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dakota Ridge 52, Overland 38
Gateway 65, Northglenn 13
Highland 65, Aurora Central 40
Score by quarters:
Highland 17 18 23 7 — 65
Aur. Central 7 11 9 13 — 40
Prairie View 38, Hinkley 16
Vista PEAK 74, Westminster 35
Score by quarters:
Westminster 5 8 15 7 — 35
Vista PEAK 18 23 23 10 — 74