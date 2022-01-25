AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northglenn 44, Gateway 30

Overland 56, Cherokee Trail 55

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail   7  20  11  17 — 55

Overland   11  15  22   8 — 56

Cherokee Trail points: Keean Lloyd 11, Austin Gibson 9, Tony Niyongabo 8, Josiah Sanders 7, Chase Titus 7, Logan Brook 6, Connor Yslas 6, Derek Johnston 1

Prairie View 72, Hinkley 66

Score by quarters:

Prairie View  11  15  26  20 — 72

Hinkley         11  14  25  16 — 66

Hinkley points: Xander Smith 28, Dayvon Vaughns 16, Jaye Sanders 11, Malietoa Fifita 8, Keenan Starks 1

Rangeview 83, Adams City 32

Rangeview points: KK Stroter 22, Chris Watkins 17, Elijah Thomas 14, Tave’on Taylor 8, Royce Edwards 5, Bryce McCutcheon 4, Hanif Muhammad 4, Yaseen Muhammad 3, Mareon Chapman 2, Tyrele Wake 2

Vista PEAK 56, Westminster 36

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK    14  15  13  14 — 56

Westminster  12   8    9    7 — 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dakota Ridge 52, Overland 38

Gateway 65, Northglenn 13

Highland 65, Aurora Central 40

Score by quarters:

Highland    17  18  23   7 — 65

Aur. Central  7  11   9  13 — 40

Prairie View 38, Hinkley 16

Vista PEAK 74, Westminster 35

Score by quarters:

Westminster   5    8  15   7 — 35

Vista PEAK    18  23  23  10 — 74

