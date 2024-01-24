AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 81, Hinkley 68
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 15 21 24 21 — 81
Hinkley 9 19 13 27 — 68
Aurora Central points: Camron Crisp 21, Charles Laurendine III 18, Bishop Dankyi 14, Alejandro Flores 14, Rumbek Augustino 10, Gabou Camara 2, Ka’Mari May 2
Mountain Vista 64, Regis Jesuit 57
Score by quarters:
Mtn. Vista 15 7 19 23 — 64
Regis Jesuit 17 19 5 16 — 57
Rangeview 79, FNE Warriors 25
Score by quarters:
FNE Warriors 4 9 12 0 — 25
Rangeview 16 21 25 17 — 79
Smoky Hill 62, Mullen 53
Score by quarters:
Mullen 13 20 9 11 — 53
Smoky Hill 12 10 15 25 — 62
Vista PEAK Prep 76, Denver North 37
Score by quarters:
Denver North 4 10 16 7 — 37
Vista PEAK Prep 26 21 14 15 — 76
Vista PEAK Prep points: Kyree Polk 16, Devontay Bursey 11, Alante Monroe-Elazier 11, Julian Carrizales 9, Javon Lowman 8, James Brown III 6, Mitchell Oliver 5, Ma’lyk Watson 4, Savon Alexander 2, Mekhai Davis-Burks 2, Truth Isaac 1, Larry Mosley 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 68, Hinkley 7
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 18 14 24 12 — 68
Hinkley 0 3 2 2 — 7
Aurora Central points: Alayna McClain 27, Jihanna J 4, Nijaha Davis 4, Jihana Johnson Gonzalez Summer Rumong 2
Hinkley points: Ana Taufa 4, Jimena Rivera 2, Deveni Romero 1
Regis Jesuit 73, Mountain Vista 47
Vista PEAK Prep 65, Denver North 37
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK Prep 17 16 20 12 — 65
Denver North 14 8 10 5 — 37
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 5, Ralston Valley 2
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 2 3 0 — 5
Ralston Valley 1 0 1 — 2
Cherry Creek goals: Daniil Korobeynikov 2, Kristian Hausworth, Charles Keating, Dominic Suchkov. Cherry Creek assists: Eric Burggraf 2, William O’Grady 2, Suchkov 2, Larenz Johnson, Keating, Owen Kulczewski. Cherry Creek saves: Jack Ryan (25 shots on goal-23 saves)