BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 81, Hinkley 68

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 15 21 24 21 — 81

Hinkley 9 19 13 27 — 68

Aurora Central points: Camron Crisp 21, Charles Laurendine III 18, Bishop Dankyi 14, Alejandro Flores 14, Rumbek Augustino 10, Gabou Camara 2, Ka’Mari May 2

Mountain Vista 64, Regis Jesuit 57

Score by quarters:

Mtn. Vista 15 7 19 23 — 64

Regis Jesuit 17 19 5 16 — 57

Rangeview 79, FNE Warriors 25

Score by quarters:

FNE Warriors 4 9 12 0 — 25

Rangeview 16 21 25 17 — 79

Smoky Hill 62, Mullen 53

Score by quarters:

Mullen 13 20 9 11 — 53

Smoky Hill 12 10 15 25 — 62

Vista PEAK Prep 76, Denver North 37

Score by quarters:

Denver North 4 10 16 7 — 37

Vista PEAK Prep 26 21 14 15 — 76

Vista PEAK Prep points: Kyree Polk 16, Devontay Bursey 11, Alante Monroe-Elazier 11, Julian Carrizales 9, Javon Lowman 8, James Brown III 6, Mitchell Oliver 5, Ma’lyk Watson 4, Savon Alexander 2, Mekhai Davis-Burks 2, Truth Isaac 1, Larry Mosley 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 68, Hinkley 7

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 18 14 24 12 — 68

Hinkley 0 3 2 2 — 7

Aurora Central points: Alayna McClain 27, Jihanna J 4, Nijaha Davis 4, Jihana Johnson Gonzalez Summer Rumong 2

Hinkley points: Ana Taufa 4, Jimena Rivera 2, Deveni Romero 1

Regis Jesuit 73, Mountain Vista 47

Vista PEAK Prep 65, Denver North 37

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK Prep 17 16 20 12 — 65

Denver North 14 8 10 5 — 37

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 5, Ralston Valley 2

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 2 3 0 — 5

Ralston Valley 1 0 1 — 2

Cherry Creek goals: Daniil Korobeynikov 2, Kristian Hausworth, Charles Keating, Dominic Suchkov. Cherry Creek assists: Eric Burggraf 2, William O’Grady 2, Suchkov 2, Larenz Johnson, Keating, Owen Kulczewski. Cherry Creek saves: Jack Ryan (25 shots on goal-23 saves)

