AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams City 70, Aurora Central 62

Cherokee Trail 72, Golden 61

Columbine 54, Grandview 49

Smoky Hill 71, Chaparral 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gateway 32, Thornton 28