AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 76, Adams City 67
Cherokee Trail 74, Golden 51
Score by quarters:
Golden 12 15 10 14 — 51
Cher. Trail 8 18 25 23 — 74
Gateway 76, Thornton 57
Grandview 65, Columbine 53
Score by quarters:
Grandview 18 17 15 13 — 65
Columbine 6 13 14 20 — 53
Grandview points: Alex Riddick 15, Breven Anderson 13, Jalen Dourisseau 10, Cameron Pritchard 10, Cole Holtman 4, Noah Sevy 4, Trevor Thomas 4, George Durbin 3