AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 76, Adams City 67

Cherokee Trail 74, Golden 51

Score by quarters:

Golden 12 15 10 14 — 51

Cher. Trail 8 18 25 23 — 74

Gateway 76, Thornton 57

Grandview 65, Columbine 53

Score by quarters:

Grandview 18 17 15 13 — 65

Columbine 6 13 14 20 — 53

Grandview points: Alex Riddick 15, Breven Anderson 13, Jalen Dourisseau 10, Cameron Pritchard 10, Cole Holtman 4, Noah Sevy 4, Trevor Thomas 4, George Durbin 3

