AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Prairie View 74, Aurora Central 54
Score by quarters:
Prairie View 25 16 10 23 — 74
Aur. Central 7 19 13 15 — 54
Aurora Central points: Jaelan Johnson 17, Brian Weatherford 14, Cameron Crisp 9, Trevon Simmons-Adams 8, Marcus Howard 2, Bishop Dankyi 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Silver Creek 65, Gateway 36
Score by quarters:
Silver Creek 17 8 19 21 — 65
Gateway 9 10 9 13 — 36
Gateway points: Jameri Hartsfield 9, Janiah Martinez 9, Taniah Knox 6, Aaliyah Taylor 6, Jana Young 5, Aniyah Jackson 1
SC Next Girls Invitational (Minnesota)
Third-place game: Hopkins (Minn.) 66, Grandview 37
BOYS WRESTLING
Northglenn Norse Invitational
Team scores: 1. Canon City 165 points; 2. Windsor 162.5; 3. Greeley Central 160; 4. Prairie View 152; 5. Jefferson 150; 6. Yuma 134; 7. Legend 107.5; 8. REGIS JESUIT 107.5; 9. Arapahoe 91; 10. Eagle Valley 88.5; 11. Frederick 87; 12. Northglenn 70; 13. Longmont 62; 14. Denver East 54; 15. Steamboat Springs 47; 16. Pueblo Centennial 44; 17. Lyons 37.5
Regis Jesuit placers: 126 pounds — Garrett Reece, 2nd place; 182 pounds — Garrett Padgett, 2nd place; 220 pounds — Dirk Morley, champion; 285 pounds — Tyler Bretoux, 3rd place
GIRLS WRESTLING
Douglas County Tiara Challenge
Team scores: 1. Pomona 132 points; 2. EAGLECREST 118; 3. Vista Ridge 107; 4. Chatfield 95; 5. Jefferson 88; 6. Douglas County 75.5; 7. Lamar 54; 8. Mountain Vista 52; 9. Calhan 50; 10. VISTA PEAK 39; 11. Legacy 33; T12 Denver East 31; T12. Denver South 31; 14. Pueblo Central 28; 15. Arvada 23; T16. Bennett 22; T16. FNE Warriors 22; T16. Westminster 22; 19. Skkyview 19; 20. Arapahoe 9
Eaglecrest placers: 111 pounds — Savannah Smith, 3rd place; Caici Mitchell, 6th; 127 pounds — Katrina Cervantes, 5th place; 136 pounds — Madison Patterson, 6th; 147 pounds — Gianna Falise, 3rd place; 161 pounds — Scarlett Williams, 6th place; 185 pounds — Blythe Cayko, champion; Vista PEAK placers: 136 pounds — Jayden Abreo, 4th place; 161 pounds — Leilani Camaal, 4th place; 215 pounds — Samiah Andrews, 4th place