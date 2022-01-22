AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Prairie View 74, Aurora Central 54

Score by quarters:

Prairie View  25  16  10  23 — 74

Aur. Central    7  19  13  15 — 54

Aurora Central points: Jaelan Johnson 17, Brian Weatherford 14, Cameron Crisp 9, Trevon Simmons-Adams 8, Marcus Howard 2, Bishop Dankyi 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Silver Creek 65, Gateway 36

Score by quarters:

Silver Creek  17   8  19  21 — 65

Gateway         9  10   9  13 — 36

Gateway points: Jameri Hartsfield 9, Janiah Martinez 9, Taniah Knox 6, Aaliyah Taylor 6, Jana Young 5, Aniyah Jackson 1

SC Next Girls Invitational (Minnesota)

Third-place game: Hopkins (Minn.) 66, Grandview 37

BOYS WRESTLING

Northglenn Norse Invitational

Team scores: 1. Canon City 165 points; 2. Windsor 162.5; 3. Greeley Central 160; 4. Prairie View 152; 5. Jefferson 150; 6. Yuma 134; 7. Legend 107.5; 8. REGIS JESUIT 107.5; 9. Arapahoe 91; 10. Eagle Valley 88.5; 11. Frederick 87; 12. Northglenn 70; 13. Longmont 62; 14. Denver East 54; 15. Steamboat Springs 47; 16. Pueblo Centennial 44; 17. Lyons 37.5

Regis Jesuit placers: 126 pounds — Garrett Reece, 2nd place; 182 pounds — Garrett Padgett, 2nd place; 220 pounds — Dirk Morley, champion; 285 pounds — Tyler Bretoux, 3rd place

GIRLS WRESTLING

Douglas County Tiara Challenge

Team scores: 1. Pomona 132 points; 2. EAGLECREST 118; 3. Vista Ridge 107; 4. Chatfield 95; 5. Jefferson 88; 6. Douglas County 75.5; 7. Lamar 54; 8. Mountain Vista 52; 9. Calhan 50; 10. VISTA PEAK 39; 11. Legacy 33; T12 Denver East 31; T12. Denver South 31;  14. Pueblo Central 28; 15. Arvada 23; T16. Bennett 22; T16. FNE Warriors 22; T16. Westminster 22; 19. Skkyview 19; 20. Arapahoe 9

Eaglecrest placers: 111 pounds — Savannah Smith, 3rd place; Caici Mitchell, 6th; 127 pounds — Katrina Cervantes, 5th place; 136 pounds — Madison Patterson, 6th; 147 pounds — Gianna Falise, 3rd place; 161 pounds — Scarlett Williams, 6th place; 185 pounds — Blythe Cayko, champion; Vista PEAK placers: 136 pounds — Jayden Abreo, 4th place; 161 pounds — Leilani Camaal, 4th place; 215 pounds — Samiah Andrews, 4th place

