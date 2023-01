AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023:

GIRLS SWIMMING

Aurora Public Schools Championships (at Rangeview H.S.)

Team scores: 1. Rangeview 469 points; 2. Hinkley 179; 3. Gateway 138; 4. Aurora Central 134

Event champions: 200 yard medley relay — 1. Aurora Central (Persais De Haro, Audrey Sandoval, Bernice Guerrero, Lizzett Mireles), 2 minutes, 43.42 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Kateland Rodriguez (Rangeview), 2 minutes, 31.43 seconds; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Kayla Allen (Rangeview), 2 minutes, 45.26 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Savannah Snow (Rangeview), 27.54 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Hailey McDonald (Rangeview), 315.75 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Kayla Allen (Rangeview), 1 minute, 13.09 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Shemiah Turner (Rangeview), 1 minute, 7.29 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Fernanda Recio (Rangeview), 6 minutes, 48.13 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Rangeview (Shemiah Turner, Kayla Allen, Lexi Finnimore, Savannah Snow), 2 minutes, 1.06 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Savannah Snow (Rangeview), 1 minute, 13.90 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Bella Gonzalez (Rangeview), 1 minute, 29.07 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Rangeview (Kateland Rodriguez, Fernanda Recio, Lexi Finnimore, Hailey McDonald), 4 minutes, 40.48 seconds