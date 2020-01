AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 20, 2020:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Mary’s Showcase (Calif.)

Regis Jesuit 46, Bishop Gorman (Nevada) 44

Regis Jesuit points: Avery VanSickle 18, Jada Moore 11, Savitri Jackson 4, Samantha Jones 4, Madden McHugh 3, London Bachelet 2, Nia McKenzie 2, Grace Weigand 2