AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 50, Grandview 41
Eaglecrest 63, Overland 62
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 14 22 5 22 — 63
Overland 10 12 20 20 — 62
Eaglecrest points: LaDavian King 18, Garrett Barger 15, Kris Coleman 11, Sir Devin Roberts 6, Jason Noone 4, La’Quince 4, Cam Chapa 3, Kendell Moreland 3. Overland points: Siraaj Ali 22, TJ Manuel 10, Ronald Henry 8, Aidan Perez 8, Kymani Eason 6, G. Hodspeth 6, Isreal Littleton 2
Rangeview 87, Hinkley 43
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 9 11 19 4 — 43
Rangeview 23 23 16 25 — 87
Hinkley points: Erick Perez 22, Lawrence Morris 10, Devan Johnson 5, Jaheim Robinson 5, Nash 1. Rangeview points: Archie Weatherspoon V 15, Kenny Black-Knox 14, Mareon Chapman 13, Yasin Sekue 10, Elijah Denney 7, Darris Davenport 6, Ebiso Furi 6, Nu Kumahn 6, Allen Ervin 5, Demetrius Bailey 3, Royce Edwards 2
Rock Canyon 87, Regis Jesuit 84
Smoky Hill 55, Cherokee Trail 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 109, Smoky Hill 11
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 37 28 24 30 — 109
Smoky Hill 0 2 9 0 — 11
Eaglecrest 44, Overland 41
Grandview 55, Arapahoe 49
Score by quarters:
Arapahoe 19 10 6 14 — 49
Grandview 16 12 16 11 — 55
Rangeview 81, Hinkley 5
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 5, Castle View 2
Score by period:
Castle View 1 0 1 — 2
Cherry Creek 1 3 1 — 5
Cherry Creek goals: Eric Burggraf, Cooper Huang, Daniil Korobeynikov, Dominic Suchkov, Sam Switzer. Cherry Creek assists: Korobeynikov, Suchkov. Cherry Creek saves: Dylan Eldridge (17 shots on goal-15 saves)
Valor Christian 4, Regis Jesuit 1
Score by period:
Valor Christian 1 1 2 — 4
Regis Jesuit 1 0 0 — 1
Regis Jesuit goal: Ian Beck. Regis Jesuit saves: Easton Sparks (15 shots on goal-13 saves)