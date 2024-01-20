AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 50, Grandview 41

Eaglecrest 63, Overland 62

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 14 22 5 22 — 63

Overland 10 12 20 20 — 62

Eaglecrest points: LaDavian King 18, Garrett Barger 15, Kris Coleman 11, Sir Devin Roberts 6, Jason Noone 4, La’Quince 4, Cam Chapa 3, Kendell Moreland 3. Overland points: Siraaj Ali 22, TJ Manuel 10, Ronald Henry 8, Aidan Perez 8, Kymani Eason 6, G. Hodspeth 6, Isreal Littleton 2

Rangeview 87, Hinkley 43

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 9 11 19 4 — 43

Rangeview 23 23 16 25 — 87

Hinkley points: Erick Perez 22, Lawrence Morris 10, Devan Johnson 5, Jaheim Robinson 5, Nash 1. Rangeview points: Archie Weatherspoon V 15, Kenny Black-Knox 14, Mareon Chapman 13, Yasin Sekue 10, Elijah Denney 7, Darris Davenport 6, Ebiso Furi 6, Nu Kumahn 6, Allen Ervin 5, Demetrius Bailey 3, Royce Edwards 2

Rock Canyon 87, Regis Jesuit 84

Smoky Hill 55, Cherokee Trail 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 109, Smoky Hill 11

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 37 28 24 30 — 109

Smoky Hill 0 2 9 0 —  11

Eaglecrest 44, Overland 41

Grandview 55, Arapahoe 49

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 19 10 6 14 — 49

Grandview 16 12 16 11 — 55

Rangeview 81, Hinkley 5

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 5, Castle View 2

Score by period:

Castle View 1 0 1 — 2

Cherry Creek 1 3 1 — 5

Cherry Creek goals: Eric Burggraf, Cooper Huang, Daniil Korobeynikov, Dominic Suchkov, Sam Switzer. Cherry Creek assists: Korobeynikov, Suchkov. Cherry Creek saves: Dylan Eldridge (17 shots on goal-15 saves)

Valor Christian 4, Regis Jesuit 1

Score by period:

Valor Christian 1 1 2 — 4

Regis Jesuit 1 0 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit goal: Ian Beck. Regis Jesuit saves: Easton Sparks (15 shots on goal-13 saves)

Courtney Oakes is sports Editor and photographer with Sentinel Colorado. A Denver East High School alum. He came to the Sentinel in 2001 and since then has received a number of professional awards from...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *