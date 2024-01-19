AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 76, Thornton 55
Aurora Central points: Alejandro Flores 41, Charles Laurendine II 17, Bishop Dankyi 7, Camron Crisp 6, Deon Davis 4, Gabou Camara 3, Alex-Maxwell Mbra 1
Vista PEAK Prep 96, Kennedy 35
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK Prep 25 25 29 17 — 96
Kennedy 10 11 9 5 — 35
Vista PEAK Prep points: Alante Monroe-Elazier 15, James Brown III 11, Truth Isaac 11, Devontay Bursey 10, Larry Mosley 10, Kyree Polk 10, Mitchell Oliver 9, Savon Alexander 6, Julian Carrizales 4, Javon Lowman 4, Ma’lyk Watson 4
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northfield 65, Hinkley 7
Regis Jesuit 73, Rock Canyon 48
Vista PEAK Prep 69, Kennedy 44
BOYS WRESTLING
Eaglecrest 36, Brighton 34
106 pounds: Blake Saddler (Eaglecrest) pinned Owyn Burns (Brighton), 2:49; 113 pounds: Adonias Cantu (Eaglecrest) dec. Ethan Mora (Brighton), 7-2; 120 pounds: Ethan Diaz (Eaglecrest) dec. Braeden Heinz (Brighton), 7-2; 126 pounds: Santana Leon (Brighton) pinned Alijah Gabaldon (Eaglecrest), 1:12; 132 pounds: Ethyn BravoPacker (Brighton) maj. dec. Ethan Cantrell (Eaglecrest), 9-0; 138 pounds: Keagan D’Amico (Brighton) dec. Oscar Hinojos (Eaglecrest), 12-9; 144 pounds: Ethan Maughan (Eaglecrest) pinned Alex Eversman (Brighton), 5:23; 150 pounds: Kaden Housego (Brighton) pinned Britton Matejovsky (Eaglecrest), 0:46; 157 pounds: Bryce BravoPacker (Brighton) pinned Ethan Johnston (Eaglecrest), 2:39; 165 pounds: Izaiah Schoepp (Brighton) dec. Gabe Rangel (Eaglecrest), 7-0; 175 pounds: Thayne Lundy (Eaglecrest) pinned Isaiah Aitken (Brighton), 1:41; 190 pounds: Dalton Leivian (Eaglecrest) pinned David Settlemyer (Brighton), 1:03; 215 pounds: Braden Conroy (Eaglecrest) pinned Keith Robinson (Brighton), 2:41; 285 pounds: Taylor Hruby (Brighton) pinned Riley Neumeyer (Eaglecrest), 1:00
Regis Jesuit 69, ThunderRidge 12
Vista PEAK Prep 48, Adams City 28
GIRLS WRESTLING
Douglas County 51, Vista PEAK Prep 12
Eaglecrest 66, Brighton 18
Eaglecrest 64, Regis Jesuit 12