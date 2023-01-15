AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cheyenne Central 72, Cherokee Trail 61

Score by quarters:

Cheyenne Central 21 7 25 19 — 72

Cherokee Trail 14 9 18 20 — 61

Overland 74, George Washington 73

Regis Jesuit 65, Arapahoe 55

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 17 4 16 18 — 55

Regis Jesuit 20 13 23 9 — 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chaparral 80, Hinkley 12

Denver North 58, Gateway 15

Eaglecrest 50, Rangeview 44

BOYS WRESTLING

Alameda Tournament

Team scores: 1. Legacy 261 points; 2. Alameda 174; 3. Columbine 170; 4. Valor Christian 152; 5. Golden 100.5; 6. Ponderosa 99; 7. Niwot 85; 8. Denver West 67; 9. GATEWAY 44; 10. Clear Creek 35; 11. HINKLEY 22; 12. Wheat Ridge 13; 13. Bear Creek 10

Gateway placers: 120 pounds — Julian Moreno, 2nd place; 150 pounds — Charlie Weems, 6th place; 175 pounds — Fernando Calderon, 4th place

Hinkley placers: 113 pounds — Marco Duran, 5th place; 175 pounds — Alam Ayoubi, 5th place

Armando Rodriguez Tournament of Champions

Team scores: 1. Central Grand Junction 236.5 points; 2. EAGLECREST A 234.5; 3. Rocky Mountain 187; 4. Vista Ridge 178; T5. Fossil Ridge 171; T5. Greeley West 171; 7. Mountain Vista 163.5; 8. Center 155.5; 9. ThunderRidge 138.5; 10. Jefferson 129.5; 11. Northglenn 125; 12. Liberty 121; 13. Mountain Vista 106; 14. Bear Creek 94; 15. Northfield 83.5; 16. Lutheran 74; 17. Eagle Valley 67.5; 18. Discovery Canyon 64; 19. Skyview 55; 20. EAGLECREST B 54; 21. Denver North 40; 22. Las Animas 37; T23. OVERLAND 33; T23. SMOKY HILL 33; 25. Highlands Ranch 31; 26. Denver South 28; 27. Battle Mountain 27; 28. AURORA CENTRAL 3

Eaglecrest A placers: 113 pounds — Adonias Cantu, champion; 120 pounds — Ethan Diaz, 2nd place; 126 pounds — Alijah Gabaldon, champion; 157 pounds — Gabe Rangel, 4th place; 165 pounds — Thayne Lundy, 3rd place; 175 pounds — LaDainian Gordon, 4th place; 190 pounds — Marcel Gordon, 2nd place; 215 pounds — Dalton Leivian, champion

Smoky Hill placer: 165 pounds — Zach Brophy, 6th place

Arvada West Invitational

Team scores: 1. Pomona 201 points; 2. Thompson Valley 165.5; 3. GRANDVIEW 141.5; 4. Montrose 134.5; 5. Windsor 125.5; 6. Ponderosa 122.5; 7. Cheyenne East 115.5; 8. Roosevelt 112; 9. Brighton 96; 10. Prairie View 83.5; 11. Arvada West 61; 12. Cheyenne Mountain 52.5; 13. Ralston Valley 48.5; 14. Grand Junction 46; 15. Riverdale Ridge 45; 16. Chaparral 41; 17. Thomas Jefferson 34; 18. Centaurus 25; 19. Denver East 22; 20. Byers 19.5; 21. Douglas County 16

Grandview placers: 113 pounds — Donavan Delbridge, 6th place; 126 pounds — Nehemiah Quintana, 2nd place; 138 pounds — Jonathan Montes Gonzales, champion; 150 pounds — Josh Gerarde, 4th place; 157 pounds — Charlie Herting, 2nd place; 175 pounds — Dylan McMahon, 4th place; 190 pounds — Maxwell Kibbee, 3rd place

Frederick Invitational

Team scores: 1. Erie 157.5 points; 2. VISTA PEAK 130; 3. Skyline 123; 4. Greeley Central 114.5; 5. Monarch 100; 6. Mountain Range 99.5; 7. Silver Creek 88; 8. Frederick 84; 9. Horizon 78; 10. Boulder 75.5; 11. Littleton 69.5; 12. Northridge 64; 13. Estes Park 46; 14. Steamboat Springs 44.5

Vista PEAK placers: 113 pounds — Ian Bacon, 3rd place; 150 pounds — Zachary Voltura, 2nd place; 190 pounds — Ezekiel Taylor, champion; 215 pounds — Oscar Valdez, champion; 285 pounds — Joseph Maes, champion

Five Counties Invitational (California)

Team scores: T17. Regis Jesuit 77 points

Regis Jesuit placers: 132 pounds — Garrett Reece, 2nd place; 285 pounds — Dirk Morley, 3rd place

Jaguar Invitational

Team scores: 1. Fort Collins 198 points; 2. Wheaton Academy 159; 3. Rock Canyon 112.5; 4. Arapahoe 105.5; 5. Chaparral 89.5; 6. Heritage 88; 7. Cherry Creek 78.5; 8. Fairview 62; 9. Thornton 59; 10. RANGEVIEW 56; T11. Evergreen 55; T11. Wheatridge 55; 13. Sand Creek 48; 14. CHEROKEE TRAIL 38; 15. GRANDVIEW 29

Rangeview placers: 157 pounds — Toka Saenz, 3rd place; 165 pounds — Bennett Closset, 4th place; 190 pounds — Greg Brooks, champion

Cherokee Trail placers: 126 pounds — Landon Eckenroth, 4th place; 150 pounds — William Collins, 4th place; 175 pounds — Noah Collins, 4th place

GIRLS WRESTLING

Arvada Invitational

Team scores: 1. EAGLECREST 134 points; 2. Loveland 133.5; 3. Brighton 92; 4. Greeley West 87; 5. Arvada 64.5; 6. Jefferson 54; 7. Middle Park 40.5; 8. Englewood 36; 9. Standley Lake 34; 10. Mullen 33; 11. Platte Canyon 11; 12. Westminster 7

Eaglecrest placers: 100 pounds — Chasey Karabell, 2nd place; 105 pounds — Arianna Sanchez, 3rd place; 105 pounds — Milar Little, 4th place; 110 pounds — Amy Pham, 4th place; 115 pounds — Addison Blakeman, 4th place; 130 pounds — Madison Patterson, 4th place; 135 pounds — Natalie Replogle, champion; 135 pounds — Nathaly Camacho-Gomez, 3rd place; 140 pounds — Alaysia Ornelas, 5th place; 140 pounds — Karmella Gordon, 2nd palce; 145 pounds — Briahna Gallegos, 3rd place; 155 pounds — Gianna Falise, champion; 170 pounds — Diora Moore, 3rd place; 190 pounds — Blythe Cayko, champion; 235 pounds — Emma Roberts, 2nd place

Poudre Shooting Stars Invitational

Team scores: 1. Severance 159 points; 2. Mesa Ridge 140; 3. Mead 116.5; 4. Pueblo Central 108; 5. Poudre 89; 6. Yuma 88; 7. Moffat County 82; 8. OVERLAND 54.5; 9. Platte Valley 44.5; 10. Central 44; 11. Legacy 41; 12. Adams City 36; T13. Evergreen 24; T13. Prairie View 24; 15. Liberty Jr/Sr 23.5; 16. Soroco 21; 17. Liberty Common 19; 18. Riverdale Ridge 15.5; 20. Kiowa 15; 21. Berthoud 13; 22. Cheyenne East 12; 23. Brush 7.5; 24. Denver South 7

Overland placers: 110 pounds — Violet Garcia, 3rd place; 120 pounds (A) — Vianca Mendoza, 3rd place; 235 pounds — Ruth Worknhe, 4th place

Vista Ridge Alpha Tournament

Team scores: 1. Discovery Canyon 125 points; 2. Pomona 106; 3. Vista Ridge 103; 4. Fort Lupton 95; 5. Douglas County 80; 6. Lamar 75; 7. Palmer Ridge 71; 8. Bennett 61; 9. Doherty 59; 10. Calhan 50; 11. Widefield 49; T12. Arapahoe 48; T12. Mountain Vista 48; 14. Columbine 42; 15. Canon City 38; 16. Fountain-Fort Carson 37; 17. Broomfield 31; T18. VISTA PEAK 26; T18. Alamosa 26; 20. Skyview 24; 21. Denver East 20; 22. Sierra 16; 23. Gunnison 11; 24. Harrison 6

Vista PEAK placers: 125 pounds (gold) — Reagan Perez, 3rd place; 145 pounds (gold) — Rachel Allred, 6th place; 100 pounds (silver) — Anastasia Smith, 5th place; 155 pounds (silver) — Geraldine Del Valle Dominguez, 4th place; 155 pounds (silver) — Keeley Holt, 3rd place