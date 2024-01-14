AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cheyenne Central (Wyo.) 74, Cherokee Trail 67
Cherokee Trail points: Braylen Thomas 24, Naode Ghide 13, Michael Steinbrinck 9, Jordan Mitchell 7, Alonzo Rodgers 5, Amari Chandler 4, Nathan Baack 3, Cade Brook 2
George Washington 51, Overland 46
Score by quarters:
Geo. Wash. 9 12 18 12 — 51
Overland 15 6 12 13 — 46
Overland points: Isreal Littleton 12, Dontae Graham 11, Siraaj Ali 10, TJ Manuel 9, Jamal Hassan 2, Aidan Perez 2
Regis Jesuit 69, Arapahoe 56
Smoky Hill 73, Pueblo South 57
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 14 16 14 29 — 73
Pueblo South 16 11 17 13 — 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denver North 53, Gateway 11
Kennedy 104, Hinkley 6
BOYS WRESTLING
5 Counties Invitational (California)
Team scores (out of 82 teams): 17. Regis Jesuit 77 points
Regis Jesuit placer: 150 pounds — Garrett Reece, champion
Alameda Invitational
Team scores: 1. Valor Christian 211 points; 2. Pomona 207.5; 3. Columbine 171; 4. GRANDVIEW 151; 5. Alameda 150; 6. Golden 147; 7. Abraham Lincoln 133; 8. Forge Christian 83; 9. Ponderosa 82.5; 10. Heritage 71.5; 11. Legend 63.5; 12. Platte Canyon 56.5; 13. Denver West 51; 14. Wheat Ridge 45; 15. HINKLEY 44; 16. Niwot 43; T17. Alameda Black 33; T17. Bear Creek 33; 19. Legacy 32.5; 20. Clear Creek 15; 21. Mullen 12; Sheridan NS
Grandview placers: 106 pounds — Forrester Warnovk, 2nd place; 113 pounds — Pearce Christensen, 2nd place; 120 pounds — Donavon Delbridge, 3rd place; 138 pounds — Andrew Krutzsch, 5th place; 165 pounds — Nathan Ly, 4th place; 175 pounds — Christian Skov, 3rd place; 215 pounds — Mohammad Shekarchian, 2nd place
Hinkley placers: 106 pounds — Rico Salazar, 4th place; 120 pounds — Marco Duncan, 4th place
Armando Rodriguez Tournament of Champions (at Eaglecrest H.S.)
Team scores: 1. EAGLECREST A 238 points; 2. Pueblo County 214.5; 3. Broomfield 180.5; 4. Fort Lupton 167; 5. Central Grand Junction 165; 6. Discovery Canyon 145.5; 7. Jefferson 138; 8. Rocky Mountain 133.5; 9. Chaparral 128; 10. Lewis-Palmer 122; 11. Fossil Ridge 114.5; 12. ThunderRidge 108; 13. Mountain Vista 104.5; 14. Greeley West 101.5; T15. Bear Creek 98.5; T15. Mountain View 98,5; 17. Northglenn 90; 18. Vista Ridge 85; 19. Denver North 84; 20. Castle View 81; 21. OVERLAND 79; 22. Lutheran 73.5; 23. Fairview 68; 24. EAGLECREST B 59; 25. Englewood 58; 26. VISTA PEAK PREP 49.5; 27. Las Animas 46.5; 28. SKyview 44; 29. SMOKY HILL 37; 30. Northfield 36; 31. Liberty 33; 32. Highlands Ranch 32; 33. George Washington 27.5; 34. AURORA CENTRAL 8
Eaglecrest A placers: 106 pounds — Blake Saddler, 4th place; 113 pounds — Adonias Cantu, champion; 120 pounds — Ethan Diaz, 3rd place; 138 pounds — Oscar Hinojos, 6th place; 165 pounds — Gabe Rangel, champion; 175 pounds — Thayne Lundy, champion; 190 pounds — Dalton Leivian, 4th place
Overland placers: 150 pounds — Eric Kelly, 4th place; 190 pounds — Jarrius Ward, 3rd place
Eaglecrest B placer: 190 pounds — Cain Gutierrez, 2nd place
Vista PEAK Prep placer: 120 pounds — Ian Bacon, 6th place
Arvada West Invitational
Team scores: 1. Pomona 310 points; 2. GRANDVIEW 155.5; 3. Thompson Valley 145.5; 4. Brighton 113; 5. Fort Collins 107.5; 6. Legacy 106.5; 7. Ralston Valley 81; 8. Centaurus 71; 9. Riverdale Ridge 61; 10. Ponderosa 59.5; 11. Denver East 57.5; 12. Arvada West 56; 13. Cheyenne Mountain 52; 14. Prairie View 49.5; 15. Douglas County 41; 16. Horizon 40; 17. Arvada 35; 18. Thomas Jefferson 31; 19. Weld Central 22; Byers NS
Grandview placers: 106 pounds — Kyle Menuez, 6th place; 113 pounds — JR Ortega, 5th place; 120 pounds — Graeson Streit, 5th place; 126 pounds — Braxton Widrikis, 4th place; 144 pounds — David McCurdy, 4th place; 150 pounds — Jonathan Montes Gonzales, 3rd place; 165 pounds — Charlie Herting, 2nd place; 175 pounds — Dylan McMahon, 3rd place; 215 pounds — Oz Nowick, 3rd place; 285 pounds — Leland Day, 5th place
Jaguar Invitational (at Rock Canyon H.S.)
Team scores: 1. Loveland 219 points; 2. Erie 190; 3. Arapahoe 187; 4. Sand Creek 140.5; 5. Cherry Creek 121.5; 6. Rock Canyon 113; 7. Denver South 104; 8. Thornton 99.5; 9. RANGEVIEW 79; 10. Denver East 55; 11. CHEROKEE TRAIL 53.5; 12. Westminster 26; 13. Evergreen 13; 14. Liberty Common 11.5; 15. Liberty 11
Rangeview placers: 138 pounds — Caleb Maez, 2nd place; 165 pounds — Toka Saenz, 6th place; 175 pounds — Michael McGinnis, 4th place; 175 pounds — Daniel Jenkins, 5th place; 285 pounds — Christian King, 2nd place
Cherokee Trail placers: 106 pounds — Weston Manuel, 4th place; 126 pounds — Ben McDowell, 4th place; 132 pounds — Kaden Pray, 4th place; 175 pounds — Lev Bakhrakh, 3rd place
Rockwell Rumble (Utah)
Team scores (out off 66 teams): 18. Cherokee Trail 87
Cherokee Trail placers: 106 pounds — Cooper Mathews, 5th place; 138 pounds — Chance Mathews, 5th place
GIRLS WRESTLING
Vista Ridge Alpha Tournament
Team scores: 1. Pomona 205.5 points; 2. EAGLECREST 146.5; 3. Lamar 135.5; 4. Discovery Canyon 134; 5. Arapahoe 119; 6. Coronado 103.5; 7. Fort Lupton 83.5; 8. Fountain-Fort Carson 76; 9. Alamosa 73.5; 10. Pueblo Central 73; 11. Canon City 69; 12. Columbine 66; 13. Vista Ridge 65; 14. Bennett 60; 15. Palmer Ridge 58; 16. Mountain Vista 51; 17. Broomfield 50; 18. Manitou Springs 41; 19. Skyview 37; T20. Calhan 33; T20. Harrison 33; 22. Monte Vista 32; 23. Widefield 30; T24. County Line 26; T24. Jefferson 26; 26. SMOKY HILL 22; 27. La Junta 19; 28. Denver North 17; 29. VISTA PEAK PREP 14; 30. Florence 7; 31. Doherty 6; T32. Del Norte 4; T32. Northfield 4; 34. Mountain Valley 3; T35. Lewis-Palmer 2; T35. Standley Lake 2
Eaglecrest placers: 100 pounds (Gold) — Chasey Karabell, 4th place; 105 pounds (Gold) — Milar Little, 6th place; 120 pounds (Gold) — Jordan Heibult, 3rd place; 135 pounds (Gold) — Natalie Replogle, 5th place; 145 pounds (Gold) — Lilyana Valdez, 4th place; 170 pounds (Gold) — Gianna Falise, 2nd place; 190 pounds (Gold) — Echo Tremeear, 6th place; 235 pounds (Gold) — Emma Roberts 4th place; 100 pounds (Silver) — Sofie Ghasbyan, 4th place; 110 pounds (Silver) — Lailah Williams, 6th place; 120 pounds (Silver) — Precious Asoluka, champion; 125 pounds (Silver) — Angelina Padia, 3rd place; 155 pounds (Silver) — Audrey Gimany, champion; 235 pounds (Silver) — Brooklyn Miles, 4th place
Smoky Hill placers: 145 pounds (Gold) — Maddie Patterson, 3rd place; 120 pounds (Silver) — Stephanie Ngoc, 3rd place
Vista PEAK Prep placer: 110 pounds (Silver) — Marley Allen, champion
GIRLS SWIMMING
Smoky Hill Invitational
Team scores: 1. Heritage 899 points; 2. CHEROKEE TRAIL 766; 3. Cherry Creek 667; 4. Legend 541; 5. SMOKY HILL 532; 6. Columbine 466; 7. Denver East 347; 8. EAGLECREST 201; 9. D’Evelyn 170; 10. Chatfield 165; 11. Kent Denver 153; 12. Mullen 145; 13. SMOKY HILL RED 106; 14. SMOKY HILL GREEN 56
Event champions: 200 yard medley relay — 1. Columbine, 1 minute, 47.12 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. CAMERYN WALKUP (SMOKY HILL), 1 minute, 53.40 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard individual medley — 1. Katie Forbes (Columbine), 2 minutes, 10.47 seconds (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Josie Fields (Denver East), 24.07 seconds (5ASQT); 1-meter diving — 1. Emma Lence (Chatfield), 424.45 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Sophia Swanson (Denver East), 58.88 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Katie Ketter (Legend), 51.38 seconds (5ASQT); 500 yard freestyle — 1. CAMERYN WALKUP (SMOKY HILL), 5 minutes, 10.40 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 38.11 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Elise Ramsden (Heritage), 56.46 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Katie Forbes (Columbine), 1 minute, 5.82 seconds (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 3 minutes, 34.32 seconds (5ASQT)