AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

George Washington 93, Aurora Central 62

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central 9 16 23 14 — 62

Geo. Washington 30 20 26 17 — 93

Aurora Central points: Alejandro Flores 22, Christopher Perkins 15, Camron Crisp 14, Bishop Dankyi 4, Nas Bandy 3, Nico Portillo 2, Simeon Veasley 2

Hinkley 54, Kennedy 48

Vista PEAK 51, Rangeview 48

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 10 15 15 11 — 51

Rangeview 13 10 7 18 — 48

Vista PEAK points: Carson McDonald 19, Alante Monroe-Elazier 10, Kyree Polk 8, Javon Lowman 5, Kyelin Sanders 5, Julian Carrizales 3, Gabe Britton 2. Rangeview points: Royce Edwards 14, Mareon Chapman 11, Khiem Davison 11, DeMarco Duncan 6, Kenny Black-Knox 4, Ose Okhihan 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kennedy 45, Hinkley 32

Rangeview 59, Vista PEAK 55

Regis Jesuit 68, Chaparral 44