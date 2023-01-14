AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

George Washington 93, Aurora Central 62

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central       9  16  23  14 — 62

Geo. Washington  30  20  26  17 — 93

Aurora Central points: Alejandro Flores 22, Christopher Perkins 15, Camron Crisp 14, Bishop Dankyi 4, Nas Bandy 3, Nico Portillo 2, Simeon Veasley 2

Hinkley 54, Kennedy 48

Vista PEAK 51, Rangeview 48

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK  10  15  15  11 — 51

Rangeview  13  10    7  18 — 48

Vista PEAK points: Carson McDonald 19, Alante Monroe-Elazier 10, Kyree Polk 8, Javon Lowman 5, Kyelin Sanders 5, Julian Carrizales 3, Gabe Britton 2. Rangeview points: Royce Edwards 14, Mareon Chapman 11, Khiem Davison 11, DeMarco Duncan 6, Kenny Black-Knox 4, Ose Okhihan 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kennedy 45, Hinkley 32

Rangeview 59, Vista PEAK 55

Regis Jesuit 68, Chaparral 44

