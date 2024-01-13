AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chaparral 61, Regis Jesuit 53
George Washington 82, Aurora Central 42
Hinkley 79, Kennedy 55
Vista PEAK Prep 47, Rangeview 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
George Washington 60, Aurora Central 15
Overland 84, Thornton 42
Palmer 57, Smoky Hill 15
Vista PEAK Prep 44, Rangeview 30
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 6 12 10 2 — 30
Vista PEAK Prep 5 8 12 19 — 44