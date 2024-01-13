AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chaparral 61, Regis Jesuit 53

George Washington 82, Aurora Central 42

Hinkley 79, Kennedy 55

Vista PEAK Prep 47, Rangeview 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

George Washington 60, Aurora Central 15

Overland 84, Thornton 42

Palmer 57, Smoky Hill 15

Vista PEAK Prep 44, Rangeview 30

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 6 12 10 2 — 30

Vista PEAK Prep 5 8 12 19 — 44

