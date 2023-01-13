AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at spo[email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 57, Gateway 43

Score by quarters:

Gateway 7 14 9 13 — 43

Aurora Central 3 10 18 26 — 57

Gateway points: Josh Arce 11, Ali Atfi 8, Samuel Piedrahita 8, Oriel Bailey 7, Maximus Matthews 4, Kaiemion Ashley 3, Karim Bellali 2. Aurora Central points: Camron Crisp 16, Christopher Perkins 16, Simeon Veasley 10, Alejandro Flores 8, Rumbek Augustino 4, JR Rodriguez 3

Regis Jesuit 64, Chaparral 44

Score by quarters:

Chaparral 11 4 16 13 — 44

Regis Jesuit 16 7 18 23 — 64

Regis Jesuit points: Damarius Taylor 23, TaRea Fulcher 17, Nick Frontz 16, Eric Fielder 4, Zach Poland 4

Smoky Hill 97, Manual 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 52, Gateway 38

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central 10 9 20 13 — 52

Gateway 14 3 2 19 — 38

Aurora Central points: Jamaea Johnson-Gonzalez 18, Shaya Kelley 18, Alayna McClain 16, Sofia Castillo 1

Rangeview 68, Regis Groff 16

Score by quarters:

Regis Groff 3 6 4 3 — 16

Rangeview 23 14 15 16 — 68

BOYS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest 48, Cherry Creek 36

106 pounds: Blake Saddler (Eaglecrest) pinned Taras Holley (Cherry Creek), 0:48; 113 pounds: Jaedynn Pham (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Ethan Diaz (Eaglecrest) pinned Daniel Chang (Cherry Creek), 2:44; 126 pounds: Greg Williams (Cherry Creek) pinned Damian Payan (Eaglecrest), 0:00; 132 pounds: Alijah Gabaldon (Eaglecrest) pinned Daniel Dikovitskiy (Cherry Creek), 1:12; 138 pounds: Damon Robb (Cherry Creek) pinned Oscar Hinojos (Eaglecrest), 0:00; 144 pounds: Xzavier Tixier (Cherry Creek) won over Ethan Maughan (Eaglecrest), injury time; 150 pounds: Keaton Schoonover (Cherry Creek) won by forfeit; 157 pounds: Gabe Rangel (Eaglecrest) pinned Matthew Luhring (Cherry Creek), 2:48; 165 pounds: Thayne Lundy (Eaglecrest) pinned Henderson Cabell (Cherry Creek), 1:00; 175 pounds: LaDainian Gordon (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 190 pounds: Marcel Gordon (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 215 pounds: Jake Howell (Cherry Creek) pinned Dalton Leivian (Eaglecrest), 1:57; 285 pounds: Caleb Baldessari (Cherry Creek) pinned Caden Harry (Eaglecrest), 0:00

Mullen 67, Smoky Hill 3

106 pounds: Tony Herrera (Mullen) pinned Dashawn Jenkins (Smoky Hill); 113 pounds: Double forfeit; 120 pounds: Dale O’Blia (Mullen) pinned Jonas Taylor (Smoky Hill); 126 pounds: Gilbert Antillon (Mullen) pinned Devin Smith (Smoky Hill); 132 pounds: Dante Dupuch (Mullen) Parker Kidder-Letcher (Smoky Hill); 138 pounds: Isaak Chavez (Mullen) pinned Jacob Castellano (Smoky Hill); 144 pounds: Cooper Loth (Mullen) Cameron Coker (Smoky Hill); 150 pounds: Richard O’Brien (Mullen) Yassine Assougdam (Smoky Hill); 157 pounds: Colin Hart (Mullen) Elvin Fialos (Smoky Hill); 165 pounds: Zach Brophy (Smoky Hill) dec. Evstevan Loya (Mullen), 3-2; 175 pounds: Kaleb Valdez (Mullen) won by forfeit; 190 pounds: Oliver Scelza (Mullen) pinned Elijah Villegas (Smoky Hill); 215 pounds: Amani Fuque (Mullen) dec. Muhamadjon Dzhalolov (Smoky Hill), 2-1; 285 pounds: Caleb Van Meter (Mullen) dec. Nick Silva (Smoky Hill), 9-0

Vista PEAK 70, Abraham Lincoln 12

106 pounds: Adrian Pacheco (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Jordan Romero (Lincoln) pinned Ian Bacon (Vista PEAK), 1:18; 120 pounds: Denzel Womely (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 126 pounds: Angelo Romero (Lincoln) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Jorge Hernandez-Garcia (Vista PEAK) pinned Anthony Gonzalez (Lincoln), 3:37; 138 pounds: Bryton Bender (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 144 pounds: Tytus Hettich (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 150 pounds: Zachary Voltura (Vista PEAK) pinned John Martinez (Lincoln), 4:43; 157 pounds: Thade Holmes (Vista PEAK) pinned Jacob Rodriguez (Lincoln), 2:30; 165 pounds: Jack Nelson (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 175 pounds: Jason Leadens (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 190 pounds: Ezekiel Taylor (Vista PEAK) maj. dec. Beniah Bargas (Lincoln), 18-6; 215 pounds: Oscar Valdez (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Joseph Maes (Vista PEAK) pinned Matthew Rodriguez Ramirez (Lincoln), 2:26

GIRLS WRESTLING

Eaglecrest 66, Regis Jesuit 12

100 pounds: Chasey Karabell (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 105 pounds: Arianna Sanchez (Eaglecrest) pinned Taylor Minges (Regis Jesuit), 5:19; 110 pounds: Amy Pham (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 115 pounds: Addison Blakeman (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Jordan Heibult (Eaglecrest) pinned Hannah Pramita (Regis Jesuit), 0:56; 125 pounds: Alexis Segura (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit; 130 pounds: Claire Kishiyama (Regis Jesuit) won by forfeit; 135 pounds: Natalie Replogle (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 140 pounds: Double forfeit; 145 pounds: Briahna Gallegos (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 155 pounds: Gianna Falise (Eaglecrest) pinned Zoe Kohrs (Regis Jesuit), 0:19; 170 pounds: Echo Tremeear (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 190 pounds: Blythe Cayko (Eaglecrest) pinned Natalia Adam (Regis Jesuit), 0:57; 235 pounds: Emma Roberts (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; Extra: Chasey Karabell (Eaglecrest) pinned Taylor Minges (Regis Jesuit), 3:17; Extra: Alexis Segura (Regis Jesuit) pinned Jordan Heibult (Eaglecrest), 3:21; Extra: Natalie Replogle (Eaglecrest) pinned Clare Kishiyama (Regis Jesuit), 1:03; Extra: Briahna Gallegos (Eaglecrest) pinned Zoe Kohrs (Regis Jesuit), 0:57; Extra: Emma Roberts (Eaglecrest) pinned Natalie Adam (Regis Jesuit), 3:48

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cherry Creek 97, Grandview 86

200 yard medley relay — 1. Cherry Creek A (Lily Esmas, Teagan Steinmetz, Sawyer Davidow, Alana Maxey), 1 minute, 51.02 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Cherry Creek B, 1:51.91 (5ASQT); 3. GRANDVIEW A (Caroline Payne, Paige Dailey, Becky Hildebrand, Kya Guikema), 1:51.96 (5ASQT); 4. Cherry Creek C, 2:02.49 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. AMELIA BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 1 minute, 59.27 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Katie Cohen (Cherry Creek), 2:00.42 (5ASQT); 3. KYA GUIKEMA (GRANDVIEW), 2:02.43 (5ASQT); 200 yard individual medley — 1. MEGAN DOUBRAVA (GRANDVIEW), 2 minutes, 16.65 seconds (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. KEIRA VAIL (GRANDVIEW), 25.24 seconds (5ASQT); 1-meter diving — 1. Aspen Hackbarth (Cherry Creek), 223.75 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Katie Cohen (Cherry Creek), 1 minute, 0.45 seconds (5ASQT); 2. CAROLINE PAYNE (GRANDVIEW), 1:02.10 (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Alana Maxey (Cherry Creek), 54.79 seconds (5ASQT); 2. KEIRA VAIL (GRANDVIEW), 54.92 (5ASQT); 500 yard freestyle — 1. Teagan Steinmetz (Cherry Creek), 5 minutes, 22.80 seconds (5ASQT); 2. MEGAN DOUBRAVA (GRANDVIEW), 5:28.58 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. GRANDVIEW A (Amelia Brown, Megan Doubrava, Becky Hildebrand, Keira Vail), 1 minute, 42.67 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Cherry Creek B, 1:44.81 (5ASQT); 3. Cherry Creek A, 1:45.55 (5ASQT); 4. Cherry Creek C, 1:45.97 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. AMELIA BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 1 minute, 2.26 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard breaststroke — 1. PAIGE DAILEY (GRANDVIEW), 1 minute, 4.45 seconds (5ASQT); 2. KAITLYN HAFER (GRANDVIEW), 1:11.06 (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. GRANDVIEW A (Keira Vail, Megan Doubrava, Kya Guikema, Amelia Brown), 3 minutes, 47.25 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Cherry Creek A, 3:52.74 (5ASQT)