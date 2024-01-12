AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 69, Gateway 56

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 24 18 13 14 — 69

Gateway 7 18 16 15 — 56

Aurora Central points: Alejandro Flores 20, Camron Crisp 14, Rumbek Augustino 9, Bishop Dankyi 9, Charles Laurendine II 7, Gabou Camara 6, Ka’Mari May 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 81, Chaparral 35

Vista PEAK Prep 53, Eaglecrest 41

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 8 13 9 11 — 41

Vista PEAK Prep 14 12 12 15 — 53

Vista PEAK Prep points: Eianna Jackson 20, Amirah Pena 11

BOYS WRESTLING

Arapahoe 38, Overland 30

106 pounds: Marek Mangers (Arapahoe) tech. fall Matin Irgitov (Overland), 16-0; 113 pounds: Maddox Mangers (Arapahoe) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Luke Robinette (Arapahoe) tech. fall James Wethington (Overland), 17-2; 126 pounds: Victor Carrasco (Overland) dec. Jack Forbes (Arapahoe), 11-6; 132 pounds: Apurva Adhikari (Overland) dec. Hassan Safieddine (Arapahoe), 8-3; 138 pounds: Cole Rechsteiner (Arapahoe) pinned Asadbek Mansurov (Overland), 3:45; 144 pounds: Kevin Martinez-Torres (Overland) dec. Kanyon Rechsteiner (Arapahoe), 13-12; 150 pounds: Eric Kelly (Overland) pinned Lance Derby (Arapahoe), 5:19; 157 pounds: Cash Callas (Arapahoe) maj. dec. James Rada Scales (Overland), 19-9; 165 pounds: Isavande Siyfiyev (Overland) pinned Senet Adams (Arapahoe), 0:43; 175 pounds: Christopher Hussein (Overland) pinned Jacob Martin (Arapahoe), 2:00; 190 pounds: Jarrius Ward (Overland) dec. Jack Forsythe (Arapahoe), 17-10; 215 pounds: Matthew Redfearn (Arapahoe) pinned Francisco Barrera Hernandez (Overland), 1:26; 285 pounds: Ben Brown (Arapahoe) pinned Silver Velasquez DeLao (Overland), 4:50

Denver East 55, Vista PEAK Prep 21

106 pounds: Adrian Pacheco (Vista PEAK Prep) dec. Synscere Garcia (Denver East), 6-3; 113 pounds: Elie Morin (Denver East) pinned Anthony Rodriguez (Vista PEAK Prep); 120 pounds: Ian Bacon (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Miguel Percival (Denver East); 126 pounds: Jimmy Hamoodi (Denver East) pinned Denzel Womely (Vista PEAK Prep); 132 pounds: Issac Ely (Denver East) maj. dec. Gavin Fifita (Vista PEAK Prep), 10-2; 138 pounds: Adam St. John (Denver East) dec. Matthew Thompson (Vista PEAK Prep), 7-3; 144 pounds: Rey Huerta (Denver East) pinned Bryton Bender (Vista PEAK Prep); 150 pounds: Jacob Sotelo (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Sam Gordan (Denver East); 157 pounds: Sean St. John (Denver East) won by forfeit; 165 pounds: Hadden Mizer (Denver East) pinned Shaun Gurtner (Vista PEAK Prep); 175 pounds: Jacob Josytewa II (Denver East) pinned Caleb Summey (Vista PEAK Prep); 190 pounds: Raymond Grimes (Denver East) pinned Jason Leadens (Vista PEAK Prep); 215 pounds: Grayson Robinson (Denver East) pinned Peyton DiPentino (Vista PEAK Prep); 285 pounds: Joseph Maes (Vista PEAK Prep) pinned Jeremiah Fitz (Denver East)

Grandview 41, Eaglecrest 22

Rangeview 42, Denver South 41

113 pounds: Mohammad Karimi (Denver South) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Jayden Morm (Denver South) pinned Guy Evilsizer (Rangeview), 1:34; 126 pounds: Robert Baca (Denver South) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Ryan Thoureen (Denver South) won by forfeit; 138 pounds: Caleb Maez (Rangeview) pinned Naaziem Dogue (Denver South), 2:42; 144 pounds: Marcus Washington (Rangeview) pinned Jackson Bertrand (Denver South), 2:41; 150 pounds: Sachin Rajpal (Denver South) tech. fall Patrick Gregory (Rangeview), 16-0; 157 pounds: Marcos Zapien (Denver South) pinned Mohamed El-Ruz (Rangeview), 0:35; 165 pounds: Toka Saenz (Rangeview) pinned Dominic Cardoza (Denver South), 2:53; 175 pounds: Daniel Jenkins (Rangeview) won by forfeit; 190 pounds: Jesse Vargas (Rangeview) won by forfeit; 215 pounds: Derick Vo (Rangeview) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Christian King (Rangeview) won by forfeit; 106 pounds: Izaiah DeLaRosa (Denver South) won by forfeit

Thomas Jefferson 51, Rangeview 24

106 pounds: Double forfeit; 113 pounds: Billy Rodriguez (Thomas Jefferson) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Guy Evilsizer (Rangeview) won by forfeit; 126 pounds: Alex Dohsoe (Thomas Jefferson) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Austin Winn (Thomas Jefferson) won by forfeit; 138 pounds: Caleb Maez (Rangeview) pinned Sean Lindegren (Thomas Jefferson), 2:25; 144 pounds: Cole Anderson (Thomas Jefferson) pinned Marcus Washington (Rangeview), 1:09; 150 pounds: Patrick Gregory (Rangeview) won by forfeit; 157 pounds: Abbas Sakhizada (Thomas Jefferson) pinned Mohamed El-Ruz (Rangeview), 2:00; 165 pounds: Eyoab Eyassu (Thomas Jefferson) dec. Toka Saenz (Rangeview), 3-1; 175 pounds: Miles Anderson (Thomas Jefferson) pinned Daniel Jenkins (Rangeview), 3:00; 190 pounds: Adriel Trejo (Thomas Jefferson) pinned Jesse Vargas (Rangeview), 5:12; 215 pounds: Armani Rodriguez (Thomas Jefferson) pinned Derick Vo (Rangeview), 1:01; 285 pounds: Christian King (Rangeview) won by forfeit

Thornton 60, Gateway 11

106 pounds: Dominic Pacheco (Thornton) pinned Jayden Bourne (Gateway); 113 pounds: Pablo Martinez (Thornton) pinned Mohammad Amiri (Gateway); 120 pounds: Julian Moreno (Gateway) tech. fall Jedidiah Vaskin-Adams (Thornton), 16-1; 126 pounds: James Vaskin (Thornton) pinned Josiah Brown (Gateway); 132 pounds: Rudy Martinez III (Thornton) pinned Jakob Trujillo (Gateway); 138 pounds: Joshua Brooks (Thornton) won by forfeit; 144 pounds: Joshua Rodriguez (Thornton) won by forfeit; 150 pounds: Layth Baidhani (Thornton) won by forfeit; 157 pounds: Andrew Zike (Thornton) won by forfeit; 165 pounds: Nathan Depauw (Thornton) won by forfeit; 175 pounds: Double forfeit; 190 pounds: David Williams (Thornton) pinned Dorien Young (Gateway); 215 pounds: Double forfeit; 285 pounds: Asmir Huskic (Gateway) won by forfeit

GIRLS WRESTLING

Overland 42, Arapahoe 39

100 pounds: Ellena Berhe (Overland) won by forfeit; 105 pounds: Mihret Shimels (Overland) pinned Rylee King (Arapahoe), 2:43; 110 pounds: Evelyn Kennedy (Arapahoe) won by forfeit; 115 pounds: Violet Garcia (Overland) pinned Alexis Sanchez (Arapahoe), 3:59; 120 pounds: Kooper Grigs (Arapahoe) pinned Zoey Trahyn (Overland), 3:53; 125 pounds: Nora Cuthbert (Arapahoe) def. Angelica Montelongo (Overland), 12-6; 130 pounds: Makenzie Krenz (Arapahoe) pinned Grace Roush (Overland), 1:15; 135 pounds: Natalee Alderete (Overland) pinned Rayne Ellis (Arapahoe), 2:56; 140 pounds: Dureti Abdulkadir (Overland) pinned Anisten Hill (Arapahoe), 4:10; 145 pounds: Lily Baca (Overland) won by forfeit; 155 pounds: Daisy Padilla (Arapahoe) pinned Carter Steine (Overland), 1:37; 170 pounds: Lizzie Padilla (Arapahoe) pinned Deb Asefa (Overland), 2:32; 190 pounds: Madison McKee (Arapahoe) pinned Gabby Scroggin (Overland), 0:51; 235 pounds: Ruth Worknhe (Overland) won by forfeit

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail 124, Mullen 59

200 yard medley relay — 1. Cherokee Trail A (Bella Lane, Aria Clouse, Emme Metzmaker, Sarah Woren), 1 minute, 57.77 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Cherokee Trail B (Pacee Russell, Janjao Siah, Olivia Jisa, Seunghee Oh), 2:01.60 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Annie Kozlevchar (Mullen), 2 minutes, 12.31 seconds; 2. Rachel Williams (Cherokee Trail), 2:14.31; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Natalie Bradac (Mullen), 2 minutes, 23.63 seconds; 2. Janjao Siah (Cherokee Trail), 2:24.12; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Seunghee Oh (Cherokee Trail), 26.63 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Isabelle Becker (Cherokee Trail), 192.30 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Grace Peterson (Cherokee Trail), 1 minute, 6.67 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Sage Trusler (Cherokee Trail), 58.69 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Sally Kohara (Mullen), 5 minutes, 50.72 seconds; 2. Alessandra Pezzimenti (Cherokee Trail), 5:57.45; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherokee Trail B (Seunghee Oh, Abigail Peterson, Hadley Klein, Rachel Williams), 1 minute, 50.64 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Lily Rosh (Cherokee Trail), 1 minute, 6.41 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Sydney Tarr (Cherokee Trail), 1 minute, 16.20 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Mullen, 4 minutes, 3.59 seconds; 2. Cherokee Trail A (Paige Krull, Rachel Williams, Ella Leach, Hadley Klein), 4:08.66

Smoky Hill 140, Overland no score

200 yard medley relay — 1. Smoky Hill A (Caroline Kaiser, Greta Smolenski, Cameryn Walkup, Brianna Obot), 1 minute, 58.87 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Smoky Hill B (Tess Durrell, Eve Niemann, Mya Noffsinger, Ella Ambruso), 2:00.40 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Alana Behrens (Smoky Hill), 2 minutes, 14.39 seconds; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Ella Ambruso (Smoky Hill), 2 minutes, 32.98 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Cameryn Walkup (Smoky Hill), 26.79 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Christianna Duthie (Smoky Hill), 269.55 points (5ASQT); 100 yard butterfly — 1. Alana Behrens (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 9.51 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Caroline Kaiser (Smoky Hill), 58.54 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Kaiya Ricketson (Smoky Hill), 6 minutes, 17.35 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Smoky Hill A (Ella Ambruso, Julia Kaiser, Ella Nichelson, Greta Smolenski), 1 minute, 58.82 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Cameryn Walkup (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 5.08 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Mya Noffsinger (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 14.83 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Smoky Hill A (Brena Rangel, Greta Smolenski, Morgan Goodrich, Kaiya Ricketson), 4 minutes, 9.36 seconds