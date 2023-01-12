AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 64, Regis Jesuit 60

Grandview 51, Rangeview 45

Score by quarters:

Grandview 11 16 12 12 — 51

Grandview points: Gallagher Placide 16, Alex Riddick 9, Simon Kibbee 7, Colin Bilotta 6, UK Onyenwere 6, Gavin Placide 4, Breven Anderson 3. Rangeview points: Royce Edwards 11

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Valor Christian 78, Grandview 41