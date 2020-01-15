AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gateway at Fort Collins, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Northglenn, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Adams City, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams City at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Aurora Central at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Aurora West College Prep at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Northglenn at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Thornton, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Aurora Central, Heritage at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Overland, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Fort Collins at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Rangeview, Westminster at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.
Aurora Central, Gateway at Brighton, 5 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.
Mullen at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Overland at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.