AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway at Fort Collins, 6:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Northglenn, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Adams City, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams City at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Aurora Central at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Aurora West College Prep at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Northglenn at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Thornton, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Aurora Central, Heritage at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Overland, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Fort Collins at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Rangeview, Westminster at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.

Aurora Central, Gateway at Brighton, 5 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 5 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.