AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

FOOTBALL

Adams City at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Falcon, 7 p.m.

Ralston Valley vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Douglas County, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Aurora Central at Arvada, 4 p.m.

Dave Sanders Memorial (at Aurora Sports Park)

Grandview vs. D’Evelyn, 9 a.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Pueblo Central, 11 a.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Windsor, 1:15 p.m.

Grandview vs. Fruita Monument, 1:15 p.m.

Grandview vs. Ponderosa, 3:15 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit at Western Slope Invitational

FIELD HOCKEY

Palmer Ridge at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Overland at Loveland Invitational, 4 p.m.