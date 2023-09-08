AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023:
FOOTBALL
FNE Warriors vs. Gateway at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Columbine at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Highlands Ranch at Halftime Help Stadium, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Broomfield, 7 p.m.
Grandview vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Ascent Classical Academy vs. William Smith at Aurora Quest K-8, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Arvada at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Broomfield, 4:15 p.m.
Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament (at Aurora Sports Park, Complex B)
Grandview vs. D’Evelyn, 9 a.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Pueblo Central, 11 a.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Windsor, 1:15 p.m.
Grandview vs. Fruita Monument, 1:15 p.m.
Grandview vs. Ponderosa, 3:15 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Poudre at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.