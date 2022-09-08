AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

FOOTBALL

Cherokee Trail vs. Columbine at Jeffco Stadium, 4 p.m.

Broomfield vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Highlands Ranch vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Chaparral, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Highlands Ranch, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Horizon, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Regis Jesuit at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mountain Range, 4:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Adams City, 6 p.m.

Overland at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Aurora Central at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Overland, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Ralston Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Dakota Ridge at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek (V2), 3:45 p.m.

Denver North at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Denver Prep League at Aurora Hills G.C., 10 a.m.

Continental League at South Suburban G.C., 11 a.m.