AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
FOOTBALL
Cherokee Trail vs. Columbine at Jeffco Stadium, 4 p.m.
Broomfield vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Highlands Ranch vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Chaparral, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Highlands Ranch, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Horizon, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Regis Jesuit at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mountain Range, 4:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Adams City, 6 p.m.
Overland at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Aurora Central at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Overland, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Ralston Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Dakota Ridge at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Mullen at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek (V2), 3:45 p.m.
Denver North at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Denver Prep League at Aurora Hills G.C., 10 a.m.
Continental League at South Suburban G.C., 11 a.m.