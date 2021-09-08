AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bruce Randolph at Hinkley, 5 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Chatfield, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Rangeview at Overland, 4 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Riverdale Ridge at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

EMAC South Minor at Saddle Rock G.C., 11 a.m.