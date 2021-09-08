AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Bruce Randolph at Hinkley, 5 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Chatfield, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Rangeview at Overland, 4 p.m.
Lakewood vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Riverdale Ridge at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
EMAC South Minor at Saddle Rock G.C., 11 a.m.