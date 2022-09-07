AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Gateway at Colorado Academy, 6 p.m.
Mountain Range at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Valor Christian at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chatfield at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Wheat Ridge at Overland, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.