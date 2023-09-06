AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Academy at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mountain Range, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail at Valor Christian, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Ralston Valley at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Overland vs. Wheat Ridge at Pennington Fields, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Gateway vs. Adams City at Springhill G.C., 9 a.m.