AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Colorado Academy at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mountain Range, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail at Valor Christian, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Ralston Valley at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Overland vs. Wheat Ridge at Pennington Fields, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Gateway vs. Adams City at Springhill G.C., 9 a.m.

