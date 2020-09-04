AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4
CROSS COUNTRY
EMAC Meet at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 5 p.m.
Centennial League at Warrior 5K at deKoevend Park, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Rangeview at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 5
SOFTBALL
Dakota Ridge at Rangeview, 10 a.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 10 a.m.
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 10 a.m.
Northglenn at Overland, 10 a.m.
Smoky Hill at Grandview, 10 a.m.
Hinkley at Alameda International, 11 a.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, noon
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, noon
Smoky Hill at Grandview, noon
Fruita Monument at Rangeview, 3 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherry Creek (V2) at Eaglecrest, 9 a.m.
Mullen at Overland, 9 a.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 9 a.m.