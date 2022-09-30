AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

FOOTBALL

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

Thornton at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.

Westminster vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Rangeview at Denver East, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Aurora Central at Jefferson Academy, 4 p.m.

Overland at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Denver North, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cherokee Trail at Desert Twilight (Mesa, Arizona)

Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Margaret Carpenter Rec Center, 2:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Hinkley at Thomas Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.