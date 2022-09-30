AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
FOOTBALL
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.
Thornton at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.
Westminster vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Rangeview at Denver East, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Aurora Central at Jefferson Academy, 4 p.m.
Overland at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Denver North, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cherokee Trail at Desert Twilight (Mesa, Arizona)
Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Margaret Carpenter Rec Center, 2:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Hinkley at Thomas Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.