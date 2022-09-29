AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:

FOOTBALL

Legacy vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Skyview at Aurora Central, 5:15 p.m.

Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

Overland at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central at Thornton, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Mullen at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

Hinkley vs. Denver West at All-City Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Gateway at Overland, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Cherry Creek V3 at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

Rangeview at Denver South, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Northfield, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit at Cheyenne Mountain, 4:30 p.m.