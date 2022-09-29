AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Weather/field conditions/officials permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Legacy vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Skyview at Aurora Central, 5:15 p.m.
Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central at Thornton, 4 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Hinkley vs. Denver West at All-City Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Gateway at Overland, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherry Creek V3 at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Rangeview at Denver South, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Northfield, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit at Cheyenne Mountain, 4:30 p.m.