AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
FOOTBALL
Adams City vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Legacy at Five-Star Stadium, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Aurora Central at Skyview, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Gateway at Skyview, 4 p.m.
Thornton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Denver East at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 3:30 p.m.
Gateway at Thornton, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Mullen at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherry Creek V3 at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Denver South vs. Rangeview at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Northfield at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain at Regis Jesuit (Laber Field), 4:15 p.m.